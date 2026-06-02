DCI Arrests Suspect Over Githurai Vehicle Arson During Fuel Protest

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 2 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspect believed to have participated in the burning of a motor vehicle at Githurai Roundabout during recent violent demonstrations linked to fuel-related protests.

The DCI identified the suspect as Elisha Gatwa, who was apprehended in Ruiru following investigations and intelligence leads connected to the incident.

According to investigators, the arrest forms part of ongoing efforts to identify and apprehend individuals involved in acts of violence, arson, and destruction of property witnessed during the protests.

“The suspect is currently being processed as detectives continue with investigations aimed at identifying and apprehending other individuals who may have participated in the criminal act,” the DCI said.

The incident at Githurai Roundabout occurred during demonstrations sparked by fuel-related grievances, which in some areas escalated into confrontations, property destruction, and disruption of transport operations.

Authorities reiterated that acts of violence and destruction of property remain criminal offences punishable under the law.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterates that violence, arson, and destruction of property are serious criminal offences. Those found culpable will be pursued and subjected to the full force of the law,” the agency stated.

The DCI further appealed to members of the public to share information that could assist in ongoing investigations, encouraging anonymous reporting through its toll-free line and official WhatsApp channel.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing as detectives pursue additional suspects believed to have been involved in the attack.