Duale to Explain Ebola Preparedness, US Deal Before National Assembly plenary

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 3– Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale is slated to brief the National Assembly plenary on Kenya’s preparedness to manage the Ebola Bundibugyo virus and to clarify the nature of any arrangement between Nairobi and Washington.

Duale, alongside the senior Ministry of Health officials, will explain the reported agreement between Kenya and the United States regarding the quarantining of Americans exposed to the Ebola Bundibugyo virus.

“The Cabinet Secretary is scheduled to appear tomorrow, Wednesday, 3rd June 2026, at 2:30 P.M. to respond to concerns regarding the Government’s preparedness in addressing the threat posed by the Ebola Virus Disease, as well as issues surrounding the proposed Isolation Centre in Nanyuki, Laikipia County,” read a communication from Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

Hundreds of residents in Nanyuki on June 1 staged a protest against the proposed establishment of an Ebola quarantine and isolation facility at Laikipia Airbase, amid growing national debate over Kenya’s preparedness and role in managing cross-border infectious disease cases.

The demonstrators initially marched toward the perimeter of Laikipia Airbase but were blocked by heavily armed Kenya Air Force personnel, who denied them access to the military installation.

Security forces established a cordon around the facility, forcing the crowd to retreat and redirect their procession toward Nanyuki town.

The U.S. government is reported to have committed $13.5 million (Sh1.7 billion) toward Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.

On May 29, the High Court temporarily halted the establishment, operationalisation, or facilitation of any Ebola exposure, quarantine, isolation, or treatment facilities in Kenya under arrangements involving the United States or any foreign government, pending the hearing of a petition.

Justice Patricia M. Nyaundi issued the orders after certifying as urgent a petition filed by Katiba Institute challenging the planned facilities and the possible transfer or admission of Ebola-exposed persons into Kenya.

The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services(CMS) Administrator Mehmet Oz says he is confident that ongoing diplomatic discussions between the US and Kenya will help secure critical medical support capabilities near the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Speaking during Tuesday’s White House briefing, Oz said the U.S. State Department is working diligently with regional partners to ensure that Americans and others requiring urgent medical care can access treatment facilities close to where they become ill or injured.

“I think we’re going to work out with the Secretary Rubio’s leadership, a very favourable Arrangement with Kenya,” he said.

I’ve been to Kenya. It’s beautiful country, very sophisticated people. They’re going to do the right thing for everybody,” Dr Oz stated.

Oz emphasized the importance of maintaining rapid access to medical care for U.S. personnel and others operating near the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where an outbreak of Ebola Bundibugyo strain outbreak has resulted in 321 confirmed cases and 116 suspected cases, with 48 confirmed deaths.