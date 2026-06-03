10 individuals, firms to repay Sh51.5mn obtained in Kilifi County fraud scheme

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 3 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has secured a major victory in its fight against corruption after ten individuals and companies were convicted and sentenced over their role in a Sh51.5 million fraud and money-laundering scheme involving the County Government of Kilifi.

In a sentencing ruling delivered by Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui at the Malindi Anti-Corruption Court, the court held that the offences occasioned substantial economic loss to Kilifi County and denied residents critical development projects and public services.

The convictions stem from a judgment delivered on April 17, 2026, in which the court found the accused guilty of benefiting from the unlawful transfer of Sh51,569,775 in public funds between September 19 and October 7, 2016.

According to the prosecution, county officials irregularly disbursed the funds to six private companies for services that were never rendered and goods that were never supplied.

The beneficiary firms were identified as Daima One Enterprises, Zohali Services Limited, Makegra Suppliers Limited, Kilingi Investments Limited, Leadership Edge Associates and Jahazi Investments Company Limited.

In her ruling, Magistrate Usui observed that the proceeds of crime were largely used for personal enrichment and had neither been recovered nor refunded to the public.

While noting that the convicts were first-time offenders, family breadwinners and had endured a lengthy court process, the magistrate underscored the need for deterrent sentences amid the rising prevalence of corruption and economic crimes in the country.

The court imposed substantial fines, mandatory penalties equivalent to the benefits derived from the offences and custodial sentences in default of payment. All sentences are to run consecutively.

Among those sentenced was Sarah Wangui Kamau, who was ordered to pay cumulative fines amounting to Sh17.46 million or serve five years and eight months in prison.

Mary Munyiva Kamau was fined Sh26.03 million and faces 13 years’ imprisonment in default of payment. Makegra Suppliers Limited, through its director Mary Munyiva Kamau, was fined Sh25.73 million, with a default sentence of 10 years.

Stephen Mutua Nguzi was ordered to pay Sh16.3 million or serve seven years in prison, while Kilingi Investments Limited, through Nguzi, was fined Sh15.9 million, with a default custodial sentence of five years.

Samuel Buku Macharia received fines totaling Sh18.58 million and faces seven years in prison in default of payment.

Leadership Edge Associates, through Macharia, was fined Sh18.18 million, with a five-year default custodial sentence.

The heaviest penalties were imposed on Lucy Wanjugu Kibogo, who was fined Sh38.29 million and faces 15 years and six months in prison if she fails to pay.

Jahazi Investments Company Limited, through Kibogo, was fined Sh15.21 million, while Zohali Services Limited was fined Sh24.46 million.

The two companies face default prison terms of six years and six months, and 13 years, respectively.

The court granted all the convicts 14 days to file appeals against both the conviction and sentence.

Welcoming the ruling, the EACC described the judgment as a strong affirmation of Kenya’s commitment to accountability, integrity in public service and the fight against corruption and money laundering.

“The ruling sends a clear message that individuals and entities involved in the theft and laundering of public funds will be held personally accountable for their actions,” the commission said.

The anti-graft agency reaffirmed its commitment to investigating corruption, recovering stolen public assets and safeguarding public resources for the benefit of all Kenyans.