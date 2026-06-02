Oz cites ‘golden hour’ in push for US Ebola patients facilities in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 2 – The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services(CMS) Administrator Mehmet Oz says he is confident that ongoing diplomatic discussions between the US and Kenya will help secure critical medical support capabilities near the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Speaking during Tuesday’s White House briefing, Oz said the U.S. State Department is working diligently with regional partners to ensure that Americans and others requiring urgent medical care can access treatment facilities close to where they become ill or injured.

“I think we’re going to work out with the Secretary Rubio’s leadership, a very favourable Arrangement with Kenya,” he said

“I’ve been to Kenya. It’s beautiful country, very sophisticated people. They’re going to do the right thing for everybody,” Dr Oz stated.

Oz emphasized the importance of maintaining rapid access to medical care for U.S. personnel and others operating near the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where an outbreak of Ebola Bundibugyo strain outbreak has resulted in 321 confirmed cases and 116 suspected cases, with 48 confirmed deaths.

The outbreak is affecting 23 health zones across Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu provinces

The CMS administrator drew on his experience as a heart surgeon to explain why proximity to medical facilities remains a critical factor in planning operations in the region.

“The main issue of having a facility close to the Democratic Republic of the Congo is that if a patient becomes sick, every minute matters,” Oz said.

“As a heart doctor, I want to take the patient to the operating room that’s right next door, not to a building nearby or a facility several blocks away.”

According to wego.com The straight-line air distance between Goma, North Kivu (DRC), and Laikipia County (Kenya) is approximately 892 kilometers (481 nautical miles). It will take approximately 1.5 to 2.5 hours using a pressurized, critical-care-equipped medevac turbofan aircraft or jet (such as a Cessna Citation, King Air, or Hawker).

Oz cautioned against transporting patients over long distances when their medical condition has not yet been fully assessed.

Oz indicated that the United States is also exploring other options. He referenced existing international facilities and cooperation with allied nations BATUK and German military bases, potential alternatives for providing medical support and patient care.

“Sending them across the world, especially when we’re not sure what’s going on with them, is probably not the wisest move,” he said.