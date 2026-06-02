Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ebola Alert

Oz cites ‘golden hour’ in push for US Ebola patients facilities in Kenya

“The main issue of having a facility close to the Democratic Republic of the Congo is that if a patient becomes sick, every minute matters,” Oz said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 2 –  The US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services(CMS) Administrator Mehmet Oz says he is confident that ongoing diplomatic discussions between the US and Kenya will help secure critical medical support capabilities near the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Speaking during Tuesday’s White House briefing, Oz said the U.S. State Department is working diligently with regional partners to ensure that Americans and others requiring urgent medical care can access treatment facilities close to where they become ill or injured.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I think we’re going to work out with the Secretary Rubio’s leadership, a very favourable Arrangement with Kenya,” he said 

“I’ve been to Kenya. It’s beautiful country, very sophisticated people. They’re going to do the right thing for everybody,” Dr Oz stated.

Oz emphasized the importance of maintaining rapid access to medical care for U.S. personnel and others operating near the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where an outbreak of Ebola Bundibugyo strain outbreak has resulted in 321 confirmed cases and 116 suspected cases, with 48 confirmed deaths. 

The outbreak is affecting 23 health zones across Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu provinces

The CMS administrator drew on his experience as a heart surgeon to explain why proximity to medical facilities remains a critical factor in planning operations in the region.

“The main issue of having a facility close to the Democratic Republic of the Congo is that if a patient becomes sick, every minute matters,” Oz said.

“As a heart doctor, I want to take the patient to the operating room that’s right next door, not to a building nearby or a facility several blocks away.”

According to wego.com The straight-line air distance between Goma, North Kivu (DRC), and Laikipia County (Kenya) is approximately 892 kilometers (481 nautical miles). It will take approximately 1.5 to 2.5 hours using a pressurized, critical-care-equipped medevac turbofan aircraft or jet (such as a Cessna Citation, King Air, or Hawker).

Oz cautioned against transporting patients over long distances when their medical condition has not yet been fully assessed.

Oz indicated that the United States is also exploring other options. He referenced existing international facilities and cooperation with allied nations BATUK and German military bases, potential alternatives for providing medical support and patient care.

“Sending them across the world, especially when we’re not sure what’s going on with them, is probably not the wisest move,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Drama at Narok Law Courts as Police Fire Shots, Tear Gas to Stop Morans From Freeing Murder Suspect

The dramatic incident unfolded outside the court premises as the suspect was being processed, prompting a heavy security response from officers.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kindiki Urges Kenya and Africa to Finance Own Data Systems to Avoid Dependency on Foreign Intelligence

Kindiki said African nations must prioritize locally generated data as a key pillar of future economic growth, governance, and development.

4 hours ago

Kenya

DCI Arrests Suspect Over Githurai Vehicle Arson During Fuel Protest

The DCI identified the suspect as Elisha Gatwa, who was apprehended in Ruiru following investigations and intelligence leads connected to the incident.

4 hours ago

Kenya

CS Kabogo Calls for Inclusive Digital Economy to Ensure Accessibility for Persons With Disabilities

Kabogo questioned whether current digital advancements truly serve all citizens, noting that an estimated 80 million Africans with disabilities risk being left behind.

5 hours ago

Kenya

PrideInn Hotels Partners with TGI Fridays to Launch First Outlet in Kenya and Expand Across Region

The first outlet will open at PrideInn Azure Hotel in Nairobi, with plans to roll out an additional nine to ten restaurants across the...

5 hours ago

Kenya

First Lady Rachel Ruto Champions Global Market Access for Kenyan Women Entrepreneurs

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 2 – The Diaspora Women Leaders Caucus, First Lady Rachel Ruto, and the Joyful Women Organization have agreed to collaborate on...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto Ends Northern Kenya Tour With Major Infrastructure, Power and Water Projects Push

The Head of State said Northern Kenya, which has long faced historical marginalisation, is now central to the country’s growth strategy and economic transformation.

6 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Met Forecasts Continued Rainfall Across Highlands, Rift Valley and Lake Victoria Basin

The Met Department said rainfall is expected to persist in these regions, with varying intensity over the coming days.

6 hours ago