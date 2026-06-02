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Kindiki Urges Kenya and Africa to Finance Own Data Systems to Avoid Dependency on Foreign Intelligence

Kindiki said African nations must prioritize locally generated data as a key pillar of future economic growth, governance, and development.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 2 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged Kenya and African countries to invest in and finance their own national data systems, warning that continued dependence on externally generated intelligence could undermine local development planning and decision-making.

Speaking during the opening of the Global Data Festival and the Kenya Space Expo and Conference in Nairobi on Tuesday, Kindiki said African nations must prioritize locally generated data as a key pillar of future economic growth, governance, and development.

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“To avoid data dependency, Kenya and Africa ought to develop innovative ways of financing national data systems as part of core national infrastructure and align development partner support to country-owned systems,” he said.

The Deputy President argued that quality data is increasingly becoming essential in sectors such as agriculture, climate adaptation, environmental monitoring, disaster risk management, healthcare, education, and infrastructure planning.

He warned that relying heavily on foreign-generated intelligence risks producing policies and interventions that may not adequately reflect African realities and priorities.

“Kenya and Africa must invest in capabilities for generation of its own data and limit consuming intelligence from externally produced data that is often insensitive to local realities,” he said.

Kindiki noted that accurate local data enables governments to better allocate resources and improve service delivery in critical sectors.

According to him, reliable data can support planning at health facilities, schools, and infrastructure projects by identifying actual needs on the ground and directing investments more effectively.

The Deputy President further emphasized that national data systems should be treated as strategic infrastructure similar to roads, energy, and telecommunications networks.

He called on African governments to develop sustainable financing models for data systems while ensuring that support from development partners aligns with country-owned priorities and institutions.

The remarks were made during the Global Data Festival and Kenya Space Expo, which attracted more than 1,000 delegates from 65 countries, including representatives from governments, academia, international organisations, civil society, and technology institutions.

The conference focuses on the growing role of data, digital innovation, and space technology in shaping governance, economic transformation, and sustainable development globally.

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