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DP Kithure kindiki with top security chiefs during a tour of Meru County on March 22,2026.

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DP Kindiki says KDF deployed as government launches all-out war on bandits in Meru

The operation is targeting affected areas in Meru County, including Buuri East, Tigania East, Tigania West, Igembe North, Igembe Central and Mutuati, where residents have suffered repeated attacks.

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MERU, Kenya, March 21- Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says the Kenya Defence Forces have been deployed to support a major security crackdown as the government intensifies its war on bandits and livestock rustlers in Meru and neighbouring counties.

Kindiki said KDF’s deployment will reinforce local security teams as part of the government’s decisive efforts to end banditry in the region.

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“This operation will be sustained until every stolen animal is recovered and those behind these crimes are brought to justice,” he said while warning that “there will be no safe haven for bandits. Security officers have firm instructions to pursue them into every hideout, including valleys and gorges, and restore peace in all affected areas.”

In a statement on Saturday, the National Police Service said a multi-agency operation is underway across parts of Meru, Isiolo, Samburu and Laikipia following a fresh wave of violence, livestock theft, injuries and deaths linked to armed bandits.

The operation is targeting affected areas in Meru County, including Buuri East, Tigania East, Tigania West, Igembe North, Igembe Central and Mutuati, where residents have suffered repeated attacks.

The crackdown has also been extended to known hotspots in neighbouring counties, including Mukogodo Forest in Laikipia, Lantana and Sereolipi in Samburu East, as well as Kipsing and Ngaremara in Isiolo.

According to the police, security officers have been placed under firm instructions to pursue and crush the bandits, recover all stolen livestock and restore order in the affected areas. Some of the stolen animals are believed to be hidden in valleys and gorges around Samburu and Isiolo.

Authorities said the operation includes a heavy deployment of personnel backed by air surveillance and response units.

The multi-agency team has also been tasked with seizing illegal firearms and ammunition, arresting those behind the attacks and pursuing suspected financiers of banditry networks.

Police described the recent attacks as unacceptable and said the government is determined to break the cycle of violence that has continued to plague parts of the northern and eastern regions.

Residents in the targeted areas have been urged to cooperate with security officers, share intelligence and report suspicious activity as the operation continues.

The latest deployment comes amid renewed efforts by the government to stem persistent insecurity in bandit-prone areas, where cattle rustling and armed raids have remained a recurring challenge despite previous interventions.

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