Police arrest three suspects, recover firearm in laare operation

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Detectives in Laare have arrested three suspects and recovered a loaded firearm following an intelligence-led operation targeting criminal activity in the area.

The suspects James Chege, Mitiliano Muriuki, and Lawrence Mwilaria were apprehended during a coordinated raid conducted by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Laare and Laare Police Station.

Police said the trio is linked to a string of robbery incidents that have disrupted security in Igembe.

“Detectives in Laare have arrested three suspects and recovered a loaded firearm following an intelligence-led operation targeting criminal activity in the area,” the statement read.

During a search at the suspects’ residence, officers recovered a Beretta 1934 Corto pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition.

“The weapon had been carefully concealed within the house, suggesting an attempt to evade detection,” police said.

The suspects remain in custody and are assisting detectives with ongoing investigations.

“The success of this operation reflects continued efforts to protect lives and property, and all individuals involved in crime will be pursued and brought to justice,” the statement added.