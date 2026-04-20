Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The graduates, drawn from command, sniping, and medical disciplines, completed a rigorous training programme designed to prepare them for real-world deployment in increasingly complex security environments/KDF

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF graduates new infantry specialists to boost readiness

The Kenya Defence Forces has graduated new command, sniping and medical specialists from its School of Infantry, strengthening Kenya’s operational readiness across key military disciplines.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 — A new group of highly trained military professionals has graduated from the Kenya Defence Forces School of Infantry, marking a key step in strengthening the country’s operational readiness across multiple fronts.

The graduates, drawn from command, sniping, and medical disciplines, completed a rigorous training programme designed to prepare them for real-world deployment in increasingly complex security environments.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement on Sunday, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said the graduation ceremony symbolised the soldiers’ transition from structured instruction to frontline preparedness.

“The graduates, drawn from command, sniping, and medical disciplines, now carry the responsibility of translating rigorous training into real-world impact,” KDF said.

The ceremony was presided over by General Officer Commanding Eastern Command Luka Kipkemoi Kutto and Commandant of the School of Infantry Seif Salim Rashid.

The two leaders emphasised that the value of training goes beyond certification, highlighting the importance of enhanced lethality, precision, and adaptability in modern military operations.

They noted that the evolving security environment requires seamless coordination between combat and support units, making institutional synergy a critical component of mission success.

Agile force

The integration of command, tactical, and medical capabilities, they said, ensures the force remains agile and prepared to respond to emerging threats.

Major General Kutto also paid tribute to instructors, describing them as the backbone of military excellence.

He commended their role in shaping recruits into disciplined professionals and passing on tactical knowledge, operational experience, and institutional values to the next generation.

“The awarding of certificates marked both recognition and responsibility. More than a ceremonial conclusion, the moment symbolised a formal call to duty—tasking each graduate with upholding the highest standards of professionalism and leadership within their respective formations,” KDF said.

The KDF added that the newly qualified specialists will play a vital role in strengthening operational readiness across all fronts, serving as role models within their formations and contributing to the force’s overall effectiveness.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Autopsies underway for 2 killed in Mbeere North protests

Postmortems begin in Embu for two men shot dead during protests over poor services at Ishiara Hospital.

39 minutes ago

Fifth Estate

OPINION: Kenya’s 2027 Politics Drifting Without Strategy or Substance

The shifting relationship between the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) captures this dilemma. When UDA appeared to be losing...

55 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNCHR opens public participation on Draft Reparations Guidelines 2026

KNCHR has invited public submissions on Draft Reparations Guidelines 2026 aimed at improving compensation and justice for victims of human rights violations.

60 minutes ago

Kenya

Ejersa (KEMSA), Rithaa (MSEA), Shurie (WRA) ranked among top-performing parastatal heads

NAIROBI, Kenya April 20 — A new public opinion survey has identified a select group of parastatal heads as the best performers in Kenya,...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Will ‘Niko Kadi’ movement finally turn digital activism into ballots

Gen Z dominates political debate online ahead of the 2027 elections, but voter registration and turnout gaps persist despite emerging youth-led campaigns like “Niko...

1 hour ago

Haiti Mission

Chaos in Haiti as civilians attempt to block departure of Kenyan police officers

Haitian civilians blocked exit routes used by Kenyan police as the Kenya-led MSS mission winds down in Haiti, amid fears of renewed gang violence...

2 hours ago

FUEL PRICES

Ledama tells opposition to ‘stop blaming Ruto for everything’ amid fuel price debate

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has urged opposition leaders to avoid politicising fuel prices, saying fuel levies are critical for road development as Kenya...

2 hours ago

Kenya

NACADA Seizes Sh4.1mn Ethanol Haul in Runda Crackdown

NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa revealed a growing tactic among illicit alcohol dealers.

4 hours ago