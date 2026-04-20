KDF graduates new infantry specialists to boost readiness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 — A new group of highly trained military professionals has graduated from the Kenya Defence Forces School of Infantry, marking a key step in strengthening the country’s operational readiness across multiple fronts.

The graduates, drawn from command, sniping, and medical disciplines, completed a rigorous training programme designed to prepare them for real-world deployment in increasingly complex security environments.

In a statement on Sunday, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said the graduation ceremony symbolised the soldiers’ transition from structured instruction to frontline preparedness.

“The graduates, drawn from command, sniping, and medical disciplines, now carry the responsibility of translating rigorous training into real-world impact,” KDF said.

The ceremony was presided over by General Officer Commanding Eastern Command Luka Kipkemoi Kutto and Commandant of the School of Infantry Seif Salim Rashid.

The two leaders emphasised that the value of training goes beyond certification, highlighting the importance of enhanced lethality, precision, and adaptability in modern military operations.

They noted that the evolving security environment requires seamless coordination between combat and support units, making institutional synergy a critical component of mission success.

Agile force

The integration of command, tactical, and medical capabilities, they said, ensures the force remains agile and prepared to respond to emerging threats.

Major General Kutto also paid tribute to instructors, describing them as the backbone of military excellence.

He commended their role in shaping recruits into disciplined professionals and passing on tactical knowledge, operational experience, and institutional values to the next generation.

“The awarding of certificates marked both recognition and responsibility. More than a ceremonial conclusion, the moment symbolised a formal call to duty—tasking each graduate with upholding the highest standards of professionalism and leadership within their respective formations,” KDF said.

The KDF added that the newly qualified specialists will play a vital role in strengthening operational readiness across all fronts, serving as role models within their formations and contributing to the force’s overall effectiveness.