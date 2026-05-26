71 Officers from Kenya and 19 Allied Nations Graduate from National Defence College in Multinational Cohort

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26-Kenya has reaffirmed its ambition to position itself as a regional hub for strategic military education and security leadership following the graduation of 71 senior officers and civilian officials from the National Defence College (NDC), drawn from Kenya, government agencies, and 19 allied countries.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya presided over the graduation ceremony of National Defence College Course 28 (2025/26), describing the programme as a critical pillar in shaping leaders capable of responding to evolving global and regional security challenges.

The cohort comprised participants from the Kenya Defence Forces, Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government, as well as officers from 19 allied nations across Africa and beyond, reflecting the increasingly international character of Kenya’s defence diplomacy and professional military education.

CS Tuya said the National Defence College continues to play a central role in preparing leaders equipped with the strategic thinking required in an increasingly complex security environment marked by transnational threats, technological shifts, and geopolitical uncertainty.

“Earlier today, I had the honour of officiating the graduation ceremony of National Defence College (NDC) Course 28–2025/26, marking the successful completion of a rigorous and transformative programme by 71 distinguished participants drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces, Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government, and 19 Allied Countries from across Africa and beyond,” she said.

She commended the College’s leadership, faculty, and staff for their commitment to professional military education, strategic thought, and policy-oriented research, noting that their work continues to strengthen both national resilience and regional security cooperation.

A key highlight of this year’s graduation was the diversity of the graduating class, with increased representation of women in strategic leadership training programmes.

Tuya noted that the interaction between participants from different countries and institutions enhances mutual understanding and fosters collaboration in addressing shared security concerns.

“The exchange of perspectives and experiences among participants from different institutions and nations underscores the importance of collaboration, mutual understanding, and collective action in addressing emerging regional and global security challenges,” she said.

The Ministry of Defence also outlined plans to further strengthen the National Defence College under the framework of the National Defence University–Kenya, signalling a long-term strategy to expand Kenya’s influence in defence education and strategic studies.

The proposed reforms include increasing student intake, onboarding additional partner nations, introducing a PhD programme, and upgrading learning infrastructure to align with global standards of advanced military education.

“The Ministry of Defence remains firmly committed to strengthening the National Defence College under the framework of the National Defence University-Kenya,” Tuya said, adding that the reforms will position the institution as a premier centre of strategic leadership in the region and beyond.

The ceremony was attended by senior military and government officials, including the Chief of the Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri, Defence Principal Secretary Dr. Patrick Mariru, Vice Chief of the Defence Forces Lieutenant General John Omenda, Vice Chancellor of NDU-K Lieutenant General David Tarus, Service Commanders, NDC Commandant Lieutenant General Juma Mwinyikai, and Deputy Commandant (Civil) Amb. Simon Nabukwesi.