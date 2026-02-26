Voting Underway in mini-polls held in Isiolo South and three Wards

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – Vote counting is underway in Isiolo South Constituency and 3 Wards, following a day that was marked by largely peaceful voting.

Polling officially closed at 5PM, and tallying has commenced in constituency and ward tallying centres under the supervision of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), party agents, observers and security personnel.

“After the final voter has cast their ballot, the Presiding Officer in full view of agents, observers, and the media will open the ballot box, count the ballots, and tabulate the results at the polling station in an open and transparent process,” the IEBC said.

Voting has remained smooth and peaceful across all four by-election areas since polling stations opened at 6.00am, with minimal irregularities reported.

The mini-polls are taking place in Isiolo South Constituency and in West Kabras, Muminji and Evurore wards.

Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana said the commission is enforcing a strict no-mobile-phones rule inside polling booths to prevent photographing of marked ballot papers.

“In the recent by election, some Kenyans were accessing the booth with their phones and then taking pictures of the ballot. That is a violation of the Constitution and the Elections Act.”

“We have said is this that at our own level administratively we’ll have a way of ensuring that voters do not access the booth with their phones. There is a secure way where you can leave your phone and you go vote after voting you can pick your phone again,” IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana said.

With voter numbers ranging from 9,849 in Muminji to 26,393 in Evurore, political parties are expected to intensify campaigns ahead of the polls.

The Evurore seat has 10 candidates including UDA’s Duncan Nyaga, Chama Cha Kazi’s Kenneth Nyaga, Joseph Njeru of People Liberation Party among others.

7 candidates will contest Muminji Ward race where UDA Peterson Njeru, Boniface Ngari of Devolution Empowerment Party have been cleared.

UDA’s Elphas Kainanga, DCP Bramwel Wasike, ODM’s Edward Indimuli, DAP-K Nivah Musa are among 6 candidates cleared to contest the West Kabras MCA seat.

The Isiolo South parliamentary race has attracted three candidates namely Isack Abduba of the National Economic Development Party, UDA’s Tubi Mohammed and Jubilee Party’s Bina Mohammed.

The IEBC says Evuvore has the highest number of registered voters standing at 26,393, followed by 22,216 voters in Isiolo South Constituency

West Kabras Ward and Muminji Ward have 11,699 and 9,849 Voters for purposes of the 26th February, 2026 By-Election.

The Isiolo South seat fell vacant following the death of MP Mohamed Tubi, who was elected in 2022. The MCA positions became vacant after their holders resigned to contest parliamentary seats during the November 27 by-elections.

The Muminji and Evurore Ward seats in Embu County fell vacant after Newton Kariuki (Muminji) and Duncan Mbui (Evurore) resigned to contest the Mbeere North parliamentary by-election held on November 27, 2025.

UDA’s Leo Wa Muthende won the hotly contested race.

David Ndakwa, occassioned the by-elections in West Kabras Ward after resigned to contest in the Malava Constituency race; which he won to replace the late Malulu Injendi.