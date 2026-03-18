Funding Shortfall Puts Northern Kenya Hunger Safety Net at Risk

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18-Thousands of vulnerable households across northern Kenya risk missing out on critical cash transfers in the last quarter of the year after the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development disclosed a Sh1.6 billion funding shortfall.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Regional Development, chaired by Sigor MP, Peter Lochakapong, Principal Secretary Kello Harsama painted a grim picture of the department’s finances, warning that the Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP) could stall without urgent intervention from the National Treasury.

Harsama was appearing before the Committee to present Supplementary Estimates I for the financial year ending June 30, 2026.

The programme, a key pillar of the government’s social protection efforts in arid and semi-arid areas, supports some of the country’s most food-insecure households.

“We have a requirement of Sh5.5 billion against an allocation of Sh3.9 billion, leaving a deficit of Sh1.6 billion,” Harsama told MPs.

He warned that without additional funding, beneficiaries will not receive payments for October, November, and December.

“Without this support, we will not be able to cover the payroll cycles for the last quarter of the year. Beneficiaries will not be paid,” he said.

The PS revealed that the department had already invoked Article 223 of the Constitution to access Sh350 million for emergency drought interventions, including water trucking and borehole rehabilitation.

However, he noted that the amount falls far short of the department’s overall needs.

The financial strain is further compounded by pending bills amounting to Sh11.5 billion owed by the State Department and its agencies, with the Lake Basin Development Authority accounting for Sh9.5 billion.

Harsama also told the committee that the National Cereals and Produce Board is yet to be paid Sh53 million for relief food supplied in the previous financial year. The debt remains unsettled following the transfer of the function to another ministry without a corresponding budget.

Documents presented to MPs indicate that several flagship projects have stalled due to a lack of funding.

Among them is the Ewaso Ng’iro tannery and leather factory, commissioned by President William Ruto in May 2025. The project was to receive Sh400 million in seed capital to support operations, including a planned shoe production line, but no funds have been disbursed to date.

Similarly, the Oloitoktok tomato agro-processing plant in Kajiado County remains incomplete after three years, leaving farmers without access to cold storage and processing facilities.

The PS said the department is struggling to meet even its basic operational needs.

After funding its semi-autonomous agencies, only Sh65 million remains for operations an amount he said is insufficient to run headquarters or support official engagements.

“We have no allocation for foreign travel, yet the Cabinet Secretary is expected to represent the country in key forums on climate change and peace,” he said.

Harsama added that logistical challenges are hampering oversight work, noting that his official vehicle is grounded and requires Sh5.6 million for repairs. There is also no budget for fuel to facilitate field visits across ASAL counties.

He appealed to MPs to approve an additional Sh275 million for operations and maintenance, warning that the department’s mandate is at risk.

Cabinet Secretary for the East African Community, ASALs, and Regional Development, Beatrice Askul Moe, who also appeared before the committee, highlighted logistical and security challenges affecting her office.

She told MPs that limited transport has made it difficult to effectively discharge her duties, including public engagements and accompanying the President on official tours.

The CS recounted a recent incident in Nairobi where her vehicle was involved in an accident, forcing her to remain inside the car until police arrived due to safety concerns.

She appealed for additional vehicles, improved office facilities, and timely payment of staff salaries, noting that delays have at times left employees without pay for months.

Committee chairperson Lochakapong said the Committee would retreat to compile a report and present its recommendations to the House.

He assured the officials that their concerns would be considered as Parliament deliberates on budgetary allocations for the sector.