Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President Ruto, delivering his New Year address from Eldoret on Wednesday, said the government will fast-track ongoing road works and roll out new highways to support economic activity across the country/PCS

DIPLOMACY

President Ruto Hosts Diplomats at State House to Boost Kenya’s Global Ties

Speaking during last year’s convention, Ruto further noted that Kenya remains focused on expanding its diplomatic footprint, from six missions to 70 today, since independence.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – President William Ruto is hosting heads of diplomatic missions and International Organisations at State House, Nairobi, in a bid at enhancing Kenya’s international cooperation.

The event comes a year after the Head of State announced that the New Year Diplomatic Address will be an annual event

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during last year’s convention, Ruto further noted that Kenya remains focused on expanding its diplomatic footprint, from six missions to 70 today, since independence.

He highlighted the Kenya’s role in regional peacekeeping efforts and fostering economic diplomacy amidst global realignments.

The President also highlighted Kenya’s achievements in foreign policy, economic recovery, and regional security efforts, while also setting the stage for deeper diplomatic engagements in 2025 and beyond.

President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s leadership in peace and security, citing the country’s role in peace processes across DR Congo, Haiti, Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Kenya champions AU Commission budget oversight in continental reform drive

President William Ruto says Kenya will present AU Commission reform proposals to enhance budget accountability and strengthen oversight by the Pan-African Parliament.

22 minutes ago

AGRICULTURE

National Biosafety Authority get new Board Chairperson

Omusotsi replaces Prof. Jenesio Kinyamario is dead who died last month.

1 hour ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Kalonzo says 2027 Bid centred on Leadership, Human Rights and Youth Protection

"I made it clear that I will be on the ballot in 2027. That decision is anchored in service, experience, and a lifelong commitment...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

LIVE: President Ruto gives 2026 Diplomatic Brief highlighting global priorities

President William Ruto gives 2026 Diplomatic Brief, highlighting diplomatic priorities, regional integration, economic partnerships, and climate action priorities.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen hails ‘positive results’ Turkana, Laikipia, and Kerio Valley operations

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen says ongoing security operations in Turkana, Laikipia, and Kerio Valley are delivering results, vowing decisive action against banditry.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi Unveils Coordinated Citywide Clean-Up Drive

“Today we are conducting our first major clean-up in addition to the usual daily exercises we undertake in a coordinated manner with our Green...

4 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Carbon neutral by 2030: Can Kenya’s corporates deliver credible net-zero?

Kenya’s corporates are setting climate targets, but experts say net-zero claims must align with science-based standards and absolute eamissions reductions.

5 hours ago

NAIROBI RENEWAL

Sh220bn housing, water and roads plan to revamp Nairobi — Ruto

President William Ruto touts Nairobi transformation plan targeting housing, water, roads, waste management and slum eradication under a Sh220bn investment drive.

6 hours ago