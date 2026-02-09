President Ruto Hosts Diplomats at State House to Boost Kenya’s Global Ties

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – President William Ruto is hosting heads of diplomatic missions and International Organisations at State House, Nairobi, in a bid at enhancing Kenya’s international cooperation.

The event comes a year after the Head of State announced that the New Year Diplomatic Address will be an annual event

Speaking during last year’s convention, Ruto further noted that Kenya remains focused on expanding its diplomatic footprint, from six missions to 70 today, since independence.

He highlighted the Kenya’s role in regional peacekeeping efforts and fostering economic diplomacy amidst global realignments.

The President also highlighted Kenya’s achievements in foreign policy, economic recovery, and regional security efforts, while also setting the stage for deeper diplomatic engagements in 2025 and beyond.

President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s leadership in peace and security, citing the country’s role in peace processes across DR Congo, Haiti, Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia.