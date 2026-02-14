Kisumu MCA offers rare Valentine’s Day support to women food vendors

NAIROBI Kenya Feb 14 – In a rare Valentine’s Day gesture that blended politics with practical support, Railways Ward MCA Sammy Onyango on Saturday joined women traders in a public celebration that culminated in the distribution of wheat flour to dozens of small-scale food vendors.

The event, held within Railways Ward, brought together women who earn a living preparing and selling chapati, mandazi and samosa in the bustling informal markets that serve commuters and residents daily.

The traders, many of whom operate roadside stalls, paused their routines to share a symbolic Valentine’s moment with the area legislator.

Addressing the gathering, Onyango described the donation as a small token of love and recognition of the women’s contribution to the local economy.

Each registered trader received a package of 3 wheat flour, a key ingredient in their businesses

“These women wake up before dawn to prepare food that feeds this ward. Today is about appreciating their hard work,” the MCA said

Onyango added that the distribution targeted vulnerable traders affected by rising commodity prices, particularly the cost of wheat flour, which has strained profit margins for small food vendors across urban centers.

“To our mothers who did not make it here, I plan to spread the love further to every woman in the ward,” said Onyango.

Several beneficiaries welcomed the move, saying it would ease operational costs.

“We use flour every day. Even one bag makes a difference,” said Nancy Akinyi, a chapati vendor who attended the event.

Akinyi said the venture shows that someone is thinking about them.

Phyllis Ochieng, a mother of three, said she’s happy Valentine’s Day extended beyond roses to the realities of daily bread.

“This will lessen the hustle to get more packets of wheat flour for my business, I am extremely happy for this gesture,” she said.