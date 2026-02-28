Connect with us

MPs say NCIC soft on Political Gangs and Gachagua hate speech Case

​The Commission faced criticism from the National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities, which accused NCIC of failing to decisively rein in politically sponsored gangs and unchecked hate speech as Kenya heads into a politically charged period.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – ​The National Cohesion and Integration Commission says it has forwarded the investigation file involving former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over alleged hate speech to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for further action​.

​The Commission’s Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Giti, confirmed ​this development amid criticism from the National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities, which accused NCIC of failing to decisively rein in politically sponsored gangs and unchecked hate speech as Kenya heads into a politically charged period.

The clarification comes amid mounting controversy following remarks Gachagua made during a Sunday church service at AIPCA Kiratina Church in Kiambu County ​in January.

During the address, Gachagua allegedly linked Kenyan businesses and members of the Somali community to a fraud scandal in Minnesota, United States.

The complaint, lodged by MMA Advocates on behalf of the owners of Business Bay Square (BBS Mall) in Eastleigh, calls on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to investigate, censure, and, where necessary, prosecute Gachagua for statements that may undermine national unity.

​The committee also raised concerns over the effectiveness of county peace committees, with Haji noting that entrenched leadership in some counties had turned these committees into breeding grounds for conflict.

“Leaders of some of the peace committees have stayed in office for more than 10 years, turning out to be the engineers of conflicts,” he said, urging capacity building to enhance their professionalism and productivity.

“NCIC has normalised political gangs, insults, and hate speeches during public rallies across the country,” Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge noted.

The committee chairman Adan Haji added: “As the political heat is picking up, we are witnessing scary incidents of political gangs attacking rivals in rallies. This is a bad precedent.”

Nominated MP Joseph Iraya added that continued inaction could reverse gains made in promoting national cohesion.

“If urgent action is not taken we will go back to the dark days because of bad politics. The Commission needs to stamp its authority,” he said.

Giti defended the Commission’s record, noting that NCIC is collaborating with security agencies to ensure offenders are brought to book.

He also appealed to political leaders to act as ambassadors of peace and revealed plans to operationalize regional NCIC offices to strengthen enforcement and monitoring efforts nationwide.

