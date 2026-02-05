Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

KNEC releases 2024 TVET certificates, candidates asked to collect from colleges

In a notice issued on Thursday, KNEC said the certificates are ready for collection at New Mitihani House in Nairobi and will be issued to candidates through their respective training institutions.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Feb 5-The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has announced the release of certificates for candidates who sat the March, July and November 2024 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) examinations.

In a notice issued on Thursday, KNEC said the certificates are ready for collection at New Mitihani House in Nairobi and will be issued to candidates through their respective training institutions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The examinations body advised heads of institutions that presented candidates for the 2024 business and technical examinations to begin the collection process on behalf of their students.

“Candidates can collect the certificates from their colleges,” KNEC said, urging institutions to facilitate timely distribution.

KNEC further directed that any queries relating to the certificates must be submitted formally through heads of institutions. Queries can also be lodged online via the council’s Query Management Information System (QMIS).

The council cautioned that all queries must be received within 60 days from the date of certificate release. Requests submitted after June 30, 2026, will attract a processing fee of Sh5,000.

KNEC congratulated all candidates who successfully completed the 2024 TVET examinations and encouraged them to collect their certificates promptly.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Havi : Why I quit Ruto’s UDA for Gachagua’s DCP

Westlands parliamentary hopeful and senior counsel Nelson Havi has defended his decision to quit the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), saying his exit was prompted...

52 minutes ago

Politics

Jubilee’s Pauline Njoroge declares Nairobi governor bid

"A new deal for Nairobi is anchored on people-centred and service delivery-focused leadership. People first, listening to the people first," Pauline said.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua renews assault on Wajir leadership over Sh200bn devolution funds

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack on the leadership of Wajir County, questioning how nearly Sh200 billion in public funds...

3 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto announces early completion for Sh3.5 Billion Ngong–Naivasha Road flyover

"The KSh3.8 billion project is 85 per cent complete and will be done later this year, 12 months ahead of schedule," the President said.

3 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

President Ruto to launch the NYOTA project in Malindi

Under the first phase of the NYOTA Start-Up Capital program, each entrepreneur received Sh25,000 with Sh22,000 being credited directly to a Pochi la Biashara...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Above-average rains expected in key regions, weatherman warns of dry spells elsewhere

Several parts of the country are expected to receive near-average to above-average rainfall during the March–April–May (MAM) 2026 long-rains season, even as other regions...

4 hours ago

Kenya

KAM, KEPSA welcome AGOA extension to 2026, cite jobs and export gains

"While the current extension is shorter than the three years initially passed by Congress, we take note of the U.S. administration’s intent to modernise...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Waiguru Rolls Out Sanitary Pads Drive for Schoolgirls

Waiguru said that the programme forms part of the county government’s broader girl-child empowerment agenda, noting that lack of access to sanitary products had...

7 hours ago