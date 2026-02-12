IG Kanja Orders Probe After Security Scare at President Ruto’s Wajir Event

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – The Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has ordered an immediate inquiry into a security incident that occurred on Wednesday during a public event in Wajir County attended by President William Ruto.

In a statement issued by the National Police Service (NPS) Headquarters on Thursday, the police confirmed that the incident took place during the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme. The event was graced by President Ruto in his capacity as Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces.

The NPS, however, sought to allay fears over the President’s safety, stating that at no point was he or other dignitaries in danger.

“The National Police Service wishes to state unequivocally that at no time was the safety of His Excellency the President, other dignitaries, or members of the public compromised,” said NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga.

According to the police, the Presidential Security Team and officers deployed at the venue responded swiftly and professionally to de-escalate the situation and restore order.

“The individual involved was swiftly apprehended, and the event proceeded without further interruption,” Nyaga noted.

Inspector General Kanja has since constituted a team to investigate the circumstances surrounding the breach. The team has been tasked with conducting its inquiry within three days.

The probe will seek to establish whether there were any procedural lapses that may have contributed to the incident and recommend immediate corrective measures.

“The Inspector General of Police has formed a team to conduct an inquiry into the matter within three days, to identify any procedural gaps that may have contributed to this breach, and to take immediate remedial measures,” the NPS said.

The police service reiterated its commitment to maintaining public safety and securing national events, especially those attended by the President and other senior government officials.

“The National Police Service wishes to reassure the public that it remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and protect,” Nyaga expressed.

