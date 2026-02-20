Gachagua urges Kanjama to focus LSK efforts on credible 2027 General Election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) to play a proactive role in ensuring a free, fair, and credible 2027 General Election, while congratulating Charles Kanjama on his election as LSK President.

Gachagua praised Kanjama and the newly elected LSK council for their fidelity to the Constitution and respect for the rule of law.

“Your record on fidelity to the Constitution and respect for the rule must have persuaded your learned friends that you are the best man for the job at a time when the Government is violating the Constitution with sheer impunity and the rule of law replaced with goonism,” he said.

Gachagua expressed hope that under Kanjama’s leadership, LSK would remain firm in defending the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and ensuring strict observance of the rule of law.

He further urged the society to take a leading role in protecting national assets from arbitrary sales, combating the theft of public funds, and preventing their use for political bribery.

“Above all, Kenyans are optimistic that LSK will lead in keeping the IEBC on its toes to ensure a free, fair, credible, and verifiable 2027 General Election by streamlining processes and providing a level playing field,” Gachagua stated.

Kanjama was elected the 52nd President of LSK after securing 3,728 votes in an election held on Thursday.

He defeated Peter Wanyama, who garnered 2,616 votes, and outgoing Vice President Mwaura Kabata, who finished third with 2,086 votes.

Influencial body

He succeeds Faith Odhiambo, taking the helm of the influential legal body at a time when it remains deeply engaged in constitutional, governance, and rule-of-law debates.

The election attracted strong interest within the legal fraternity, reflecting the society’s growing prominence in shaping national legal and governance discourse, particularly as Kenya approaches the next General Election.

In his concession message, Kabata congratulated Kanjama on his victory and pledged his support for the incoming leadership.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Charles Kanjama, who has been entrusted by advocates to serve as their 52nd President of the Law Society,” Kabata said.

He thanked his campaign team and supporters, noting that more than 2,000 colleagues had backed his manifesto.

“We put our best foot forward, ran a great campaign, and formed lasting friendships and partnerships while at it. I truly enjoyed being on the campaign trail because of you. LSK has won — the only thing I have lost is weight,” he added.