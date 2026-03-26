Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga.

Kenya

ODM gets green light for SNDC as Sifuna case thrown out

ODM’s crucial SDC will proceed after a tribunal dismissed key cases, clearing the way for the high-stakes party meeting in Nairobi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is set to proceed with its Friday Special National Delegates Conference (SNDC) after a tribunal dismissed two cases that had threatened to derail the meeting.

This follows the ruling by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal that struck out a complaint filed by Edwin Sifuna.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The tribunal ruled that Sifuna had failed to exhaust the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

“The tribunal struck out the complaint for failure to invoke the Party’s Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism,” ODM said in a statement.

In a separate case filed by journalist Vincent Chepkwony, the tribunal declined to stop resolutions passed by ODM’s National Executive Committee on February 11, 2026.

The tribunal ruled that there was no sufficient proof that the case would be rendered useless if the meeting proceeds.

“Public interest favors uninterrupted internal party process,” the Tribunal noted in its decision.

This means the SNDC scheduled for Friday will go on as planned at the ASK Jamhuri Grounds in Nairobi.

ODM welcomed the twin rulings, describing them as a win for democracy and internal party discipline.

“The ODM Party hails the PPDT decisions as a milestone in promoting democracy,” the party said.

It added that the rulings reinforce the importance of resolving disputes internally before seeking legal action.

Consequently, the party invited accredited delegates to attend the meeting, which is expected to shape key decisions within the party.

“We welcome our delegates to the Special National Delegates Conference,” said ODM Director of Communication Philip Etale.

“Only accredited delegates will be allowed into the meeting.”

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Bonchari Residents Protest Road Damage During KeRRA Maintenance Works

The agitated residents said the road was previously in fair condition and questioned the nature of the works being carried out.

11 minutes ago

Kenya

Oburu, Sifuna to hold rival ODM meetings in Nairobi showdown

ODM’s internal crisis escalates as rival factions to stage parallel meetings in Nairobi as hopes of reconciliation appear slim.

30 minutes ago

Kenya

EACC Arrests NIS Impersonator in Sh15mn Tender Fraud and Bribery Sting

The suspect is alleged to have posed as a senior NIS officer attached to the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) Board in order...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Govt Declares Parts of Laikipia, Meru and Isiolo Security-Disturbed in Escalated Anti-Banditry Operation

The declaration is part of a broader security intervention aimed at restoring order in areas that have experienced repeated attacks linked to armed criminal...

2 hours ago

Kenya

SRC to Challenge Court of Appeal Ruling on Taxable Car Allowance for Judges

The ruling has sparked a fresh constitutional and fiscal debate over the remuneration and benefits of State officers in Kenya.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Communications Authority: No Ban on Low-End Mobile Phones, New Standards Focus on Safety and Sustainability

The regulator said the new framework is not aimed at restricting access to affordable devices but instead focuses on strengthening consumer protection and improving...

3 hours ago

Kenya

COTU slams ‘fake’ petition reports, insists only 3 cases filed, not 7

COTU has dismissed reports of multiple election petitions as false, insisting only three cases exist as courts decline to stop its newly elected officials.

3 hours ago

Africa

Kenya defends passport integrity amid foreign issuance claims

Concerns rise over Kenyan passport integrity as govt responds to claims that foreigners may have illegally acquired the document.

3 hours ago