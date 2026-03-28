Kanjama Takes Helm as LSK President, Vows Integrity and Reform

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama has officially taken the oath of office as the 52nd President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), pledging to lead with integrity, strengthen the rule of law, and champion constitutional rights.

In his inaugural remarks during a ceremony held in Machakos, Kanjama described his election as both an honour and a weighty responsibility, expressing gratitude to members of the Bar for the trust they have placed in him.

“I receive this mandate with deep humility and a profound sense of responsibility,” he said, adding that the confidence shown by legal practitioners across the country serves as a call to serve with “integrity, courage and unwavering commitment to the rule of law.”

Kanjama succeeds the outgoing LSK Council led by Faith Odhiambo, whom he commended for their service and dedication during their tenure.

“Our strength as a Society lies in our unity of purpose, even amidst diversity of thought,” he noted.

The new LSK President outlined a forward-looking agenda centred on reinforcing the LSK’s role as a defender of justice and a guardian of constitutionalism in Kenya.

“As I assume office, I do so with a clear resolve: to foster a more responsive and progressive Law Society; one that stands firm in the defence of justice and the protection of constitutional rights,” Kanjama stated.