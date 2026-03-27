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Winnie Odinga

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Winnie Odinga dumps Sifuna camp sparking ‘betrayal’ talk

Once aligned with rebels, Winnie Odinga now calls for unity.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27 – A surprise appearance by Winnie Odinga at the ODM Special National Delegates Conference (NDC) has stirred debate, with many interpreting her move as a dramatic shift from the rebel faction led by Edwin Sifuna.

Winnie, who had long been associated with the Linda Mwananchi camp opposing the leadership of Oburu Oginga, took to the stage at ASK Jamhuri Grounds in Nairobi and struck a notably conciliatory tone calling for unity, inclusion, and a “new ODM.”

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Her appearance alone triggered reactions across the political divide, with some Kenyans terming it a betrayal of the reformist faction, while others saw it as a move toward reconciliation.

For months, Winnie had been a vocal critic of Oburu’s leadership and those aligned to him.

She frequently appeared alongside Sifuna and his allies in press briefings and rallies, moves widely seen as direct defiance of the party’s internal power structure.

But at the NDC, her message took a different turn.

“ODM is my home and this is where I’m from,” she told the crowd, signaling a clear emotional and political return to the party’s mainstream leadership.

She urged the party to embrace dialogue and avoid pushing out dissenting voices.

“I’m going to ask for a spirit of reconciliation… a spirit that does not chase away, that does not force out, but opens and lets us in,” she said.

Winnie emphasized the need for internal reforms within ODM, including greater inclusion of young people and grassroots participation.

“We want a party that opens doors and not closes them. We want leadership that listens and acts on our ideas,” she said.

She called for stronger youth involvement beyond rallies, decentralized power to grassroots branches, a revamped youth league to shape policy and a greater accountability among leaders.

“Young people are demanding their rightful space on this table,” she added.

Winnie reaffirmed her loyalty to ODM, while urging it to evolve.

“This is my party… but let us change and make it a party for everybody.”

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