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NLP intensifies Ukambani push with grassroots town halls ahead of 2027 polls

NLP is intensifying grassroots campaigns in Ukambani through town halls, signaling a growing challenge to Wiper ahead of Kenya’s 2027 General Elections.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 — The National Liberal Party (NLP) has stepped up its grassroots campaign in the Ukambani region, rolling out a series of town hall meetings as it positions itself for the 2027 General Elections.

The forums, led by Party Leader Dr. Augustus Muli, have attracted notable turnout across Machakos, Kitui, and Makueni counties, signaling the party’s growing traction in a region traditionally dominated by the Wiper Party.

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NLP says its ongoing recruitment drive has already brought in close to one million members in Ukambani alone, underscoring its rapid emergence as a competitive political force.

Speaking during the engagements, Dr. Muli said the town halls are central to the party’s strategy of building a people-driven agenda.

“We are building a movement that listens, responds, and delivers. Every voice matters in this journey toward 2027,” he said.

Political analysts say NLP’s rising profile points to shifting dynamics in Ukambani, where Wiper has long enjoyed strong voter loyalty. The party’s grassroots mobilisation, they note, is presenting voters with an alternative political platform and could reshape voting patterns if sustained.

NLP’s growing influence appears to have prompted a response from the United Opposition, which is set to hold a series of rallies in Makueni, Kitui, and Machakos starting tomorrow. The rallies are widely viewed as an effort by opposition leaders to reassert their foothold in the region.

With rivalry between NLP and Wiper sharpening — alongside increased activity from the broader opposition — political competition in Ukambani is expected to intensify in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

For NLP, the town hall meetings and its expanding membership base mark a calculated push to entrench its presence and position itself as a viable party of choice in the region.

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