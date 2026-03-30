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Services will operate daily, including weekends, to ensure broad public participation/IEBC

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IEBC Lists County Commissioner Offices as Voter Registration Centres

In a Gazette notice published on March 27, the Commission announced that the exercise will run from March 30 to April 28, 2026, giving eligible Kenyans an opportunity to register as voters, update their personal details, or transfer their voting stations

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30– The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has designated County Commissioner offices nationwide as official centres for the ongoing Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise.

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In a Gazette notice published on March 27, the Commission announced that the exercise will run from March 30 to April 28, 2026, giving eligible Kenyans an opportunity to register as voters, update their personal details, or transfer their voting stations.

The move aims to increase accessibility by leveraging the existing national administration infrastructure.

In addition to County Commissioner offices, registration services will be available at constituency offices, Huduma Centres, institutions of higher learning, and the IEBC Customer Experience Centre at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi.

Services will operate daily, including weekends, to ensure broad public participation.

The Gazette listed locations across all 47 counties, including Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Garissa, Kisumu, Mombasa, Nairobi, and Turkana, among others.

 The initiative underscores IEBC’s effort to make voter registration more convenient and closer to citizens, particularly in remote areas.

“The inclusion of County Commissioner offices is part of our commitment to bring services closer to Wananchi and enhance participation in the electoral process,” IEBC said in a statement accompanying the notice.

Eligible Kenyans are encouraged to visit the nearest registration centre during the exercise period.

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