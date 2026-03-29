Gachagua Sounds Alarm on Fertilizer Shortage; denies opposition damaging Kenya’s global image

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 29 – Democratic Citizen Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto, accusing him of damaging Kenya’s international reputation and failing to address critical challenges facing the country.

Speaking during a Sunday Church Service in Kirinyaga, Gachagua dismissed claims by the President that the opposition is tarnishing the country’s image abroad. Instead, he placed the blame squarely on the Head of State, alleging that government actions and decisions have contributed to negative perceptions internationally.

“It is not the opposition spoiling the name of this country—it is him,” Gachagua said, citing alleged human rights violations and controversial foreign policy decisions as key concerns.

He further accused President Ruto of neglecting his responsibilities, claiming he has been preoccupied with political engagements at the expense of governance. According to Gachagua, this has led to worsening conditions in key sectors, particularly agriculture.

He pointed to what he described as a fertilizer crisis, alleging that despite earlier government assurances of sufficient supply, farmers are now unable to access subsidized fertilizer. This, he said, has forced many to turn to private agro-dealers, where prices are significantly higher.

“He announced publicly that there are 2 million bags of fertilizer in the stores. The planting season is here, the rains are here, not a single bag of fertilizer. They are trying to blame the war in Iran. It’s a lie. No arrangements were made to provide fertilizer for the Kenyan farmers. So farmers have no choice but to go to the agroverts and buy fertilizer at Sh6,500 instead of the subsidized fertilizer by a government of Sh2,500,” Gachagua said.

“All farmers are in distress. Even people from his region in Eldoret, in Kericho, they have called me. In the NCPB depots, there is not a single bag of fertilizer,” he said, warning that the situation could severely affect food production and livelihoods.

Gachagua also raised alarm over the state of the healthcare system, warning of a looming crisis tied to financial instability within hospitals.

He claimed that many health institutions—particularly faith-based facilities—are owed billions of shillings and are at risk of shutting down.

The DCP Leader specifically warned that the Social Health Authority could collapse within months, potentially triggering widespread disruption in the delivery of medical services across the country.

In his remarks, Gachagua urged hospitals to take precautionary measures, including demanding upfront payments, to safeguard their operations amid the uncertainty.

“If the system collapses while hospitals are owed billions, many institutions will not survive,” he cautioned.