Former Interior CS Fred Matiangi. /FILE

Kenya

Matiang’i Condemns ‘Shameful’ Arrest and Treatment of MP Anthony Kibagendi

The former Interior CS said the manner in which the arrest was conducted raised serious concerns about respect for the rule of law, due process, and political tolerance

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jan 21 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has strongly condemned the dramatic arrest and treatment of Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi, terming it a shameful abuse of state power.

Matiang’i criticized the government’s handling of the arrest, which saw the MP detained in Nairobi before being transferred overnight to Keroka Police Station and later arraigned in Narok.

“It is a shameful behaviour from the government. I am restraining myself from expressing extreme disgust,” Matiang’i said.

The former Interior CS said the manner in which the arrest was conducted raised serious concerns about respect for the rule of law, due process, and political tolerance, warning that the use of state machinery to intimidate elected leaders undermines democracy.

MP Kibagendi was on Wednesday charged with assault causing bodily harm and malicious damage to property in connection with an alleged incident at a restaurant in Kisii town on November 27, 2025.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a Sh100,000 cash bail or a Sh200,000 bond.

Matiang’i’s remarks add to growing criticism from political leaders and residents of Kitutu Chache South, some of whom have claimed the MP is being politically targeted.

