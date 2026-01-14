LSK President Calls for Fair Process as Supreme Court Judge Vacancy Is Advertised

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14- Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo has implored the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to conduct a fair, transparent and independent recruitment process following the declaration of a vacancy in the Office of Judge of the Supreme Court.

Her remarks follow the Judiciary’s official announcement that one position of Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya is now open for applications.

The vacancy was published in a Special Issue of the Kenya Gazette dated Tuesday, January 13, 2026, under Gazette Notice No. 380, pursuant to the Judicial Service Act (Cap. 8A). Chief Justice Martha Koome, acting on behalf of the JSC, confirmed that one slot is available.

“We look forward to seeing the applicants for the position of Judge of the Supreme Court, and are hopeful that the JSC’s recruitment mandate will not suffer the same hindrances encountered in efforts to discipline judges. May the process end with a worthy judge joining the apex court,” Odhiambo said in a statement.

The Supreme Court has seven judges but vacancy arose when Justice Mohammed Ibrahim succumbed after long illness last month.

The announcement comes shortly after the Judiciary confirmed the unopposed election of Lady Justice Njoki Ndungu to the JSC to replace the late Justice Mohammed Ibrahim.

Successful applicants will serve in the apex court until the mandatory retirement age of 70 years, with an option for early retirement at 65, in accordance with Article 167(1) of the Constitution.

According to the gazette notice, remuneration will be guided by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), with gross monthly pay, excluding benefits, ranging between Sh956,192 and Sh1,268,996.

A judge of the Supreme Court exercises jurisdiction as provided under Articles 163(4), (5) and (6), 168(8) and 58(5) of the Constitution. The court’s core responsibilities include determining presidential election petitions under Article 140, hearing appeals from the Court of Appeal and other courts or tribunals as prescribed by law, and issuing advisory opinions to the national and county governments on matters concerning county governments.

The court also hears appeals from judges aggrieved by tribunal decisions formed under Article 168 in matters relating to removal from office, as well as applications arising from declarations of a state of emergency.

Applicants must meet the constitutional requirements under Article 166(2) and (3), including holding a law degree from a recognised university, being an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, or possessing an equivalent qualification from a Commonwealth jurisdiction.

They must also have at least 15 years’ experience as a superior court judge, distinguished academic, judicial officer, legal practitioner or other relevant legal professional, or a combination of the above totalling 15 years.

Candidates are further required to demonstrate high moral character, integrity and impartiality under Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity, as well as strong professional competence, sound judgment, good communication skills and a commitment to public service.

Interested and qualified persons have been invited to submit their applications through the Judicial Service Commission’s online portal within the timelines set out in the gazette notice, ahead of a competitive recruitment process that will include public participation and interviews as required by law.