Health Ministry steps up preparations for 2026 Eastern Africa health security summit

NAIROBI,Kenya Jan 17-Principal Secretary for the State Department for Medical Services, Dr Ouma Oluga, on Friday chaired a high-level preparatory meeting ahead of the 2nd Eastern Africa Regional Global Health Security Summit (EARGHSS 2026), scheduled for January 27–29, 2026, at the Safari Park Hotel and Conference Centre in Nairobi.

The meeting brought together key national, regional and international stakeholders to take stock of progress and align final preparations for the summit, which is expected to be one of the region’s largest health security gatherings.

Held under the theme “Catalysing Collaboration and Local Manufacturing of Health Products for Africa’s Sovereign Health Security,” the summit will focus on strengthening regional cooperation, improving preparedness for disease outbreaks, and accelerating local production of medicines, vaccines and medical supplies.

Speaking during the meeting, Dr Oluga said the summit comes at a critical time when countries are reassessing their dependence on external supply chains for essential health commodities, a vulnerability that was exposed during recent global health emergencies.

He noted that building strong regional partnerships and investing in domestic manufacturing capacity are key pillars of sustainable health systems and long-term health security.

More than 1,500 participants are expected to attend the three-day forum, drawn from government, the private sector, development partners, academia and the broader health community across Eastern Africa and beyond.

Organisers said the summit will culminate in the adoption of key regional commitments and the official launch of Kenya’s Local Manufacturing Strategy for Health Products, a move expected to position the country as a hub for pharmaceutical and medical supplies production in the region.

Institutions involved in the preparatory process include the Kenya Vision 2030 Secretariat led by Dr Emmanuel Nzai, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) East Africa Regional Coordinating Centre chaired by Dr Lucy Mazyanga Masaba, Health Products and Technologies (HPT), the Kenya BioVax Institute, and the Directorate of Health Sector Coordination.

Senior officials from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are also part of the organising team, underscoring the whole-of-government approach being taken in planning the summit.

Kenya hosted the inaugural Eastern Africa Regional Global Health Security Summit in 2024, which laid the groundwork for coordinated regional action on pandemic preparedness, surveillance systems and workforce development.