Youthful lawyer Wakili Dann Mwangi takes Molo by storm as 2027 MP race takes shape

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 11 – A quiet political wave is building in Molo Constituency and at its centre is Wakili Dann Mwangi, a youthful lawyer, strategist and former University of Nairobi student leader who has emerged as one of the most recognisable and energetic figures on the ground ahead of the 2027 parliamentary contest.

Mwangi is not a newcomer to national affairs. He served as a key strategist during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 10 years in office under the Jubilee administration. He is credited with contributing to several governance and institutional reforms celebrated today, including progress in the NGO sector where he also served as a board member. His national-level experience is now shaping his approach to constituency leadership.

Wakili Dann Mwangi consults with Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang’i, who has declared interest in the 2027 presidential contest. /FB.

In a region where residents say they rarely interact with their elected leaders beyond election cycles, Mwangi has spent the past year embedding himself deeply within communities across Molo, from markets and churches to boda boda stages, schools and funeral gatherings to condole with the bereaved and offer support.

Wakili Dann Mwangi joins residents at a funeral service in Molo, offering support to the bereaved family. /FB.

Hundreds of Meetings, One Message: “Fix What Has Been Ignored”

Since January, Mwangi has held hundreds of engagements with local leaders, youth groups, women’s associations and sector-based stakeholders. His presence, residents note, has set him apart as a hands-on aspirant who listens, learns, and responds.

On weekends, Mwangi is frequently spotted interacting with boda boda riders, offering safety advice, listening to their concerns, and reinforcing their role in the constituency’s economy.

Wakili Dann Mwangi interacts with boda boda riders in Molo as part of his ongoing grassroots outreach. /FB.

At the Molo town market, where traders have long lamented poor infrastructure, insecurity and water shortages, Mwangi called for collaborative solutions:

“Markets are devolved, but fixing them is a shared responsibility. Water scarcity, poor lighting, bad drainage, inadequate sheds, insecurity, all FIXABLE with the right leadership.”

Wakili Dann Mwangi on a meet-the-people tour of a Molo market, engaging traders on the challenges and opportunities facing the local economy. /FB.

Championing a New Deal for the Boda Boda Sector

Recently, Mwangi met boda boda riders in Molo Ward, describing them as a vital but undervalued pillar of the constituency’s economy.

“We need a fresh start for the Bodas. Beyond reflectors and sheds, we need a complete database, structured licensing support, and protection from harassment by security agencies. Most importantly, they need help to form a functional, well-administered Sacco that can uplift livelihoods.”

Wakili Dann Mwangi speaks to residents during a community event in Molo in November 2025, outlining local priorities and concerns. /FB.

Into the Heart of the Mau: Marioshoni’s Unresolved Questions

In Marioshoni Ward, the Mau Forest heartland and one of Molo’s most productive agricultural regions, Mwangi held wide-ranging discussions with residents about the area’s challenges, from poor roads to inadequate public facilities and marginalisation in forest resource allocation.

“With visionary leadership, these issues can be fixed and meaningful change delivered,” he said.

Supporting Culture, Education and Youth Empowerment

Mwangi has also been visible at cultural and educational events, including rite of passage ceremonies at the Agikuyu Cultural Centre in Molo town. He used the platform to urge the government not to reduce school capitation in 2026, warning that thousands of learners transitioning to senior secondary school would suffer.

Wakili Dann Mwangi engages with elders at the Agikuyu Cultural Centre in Molo during a cultural rite of passage event in December 2025. /FB

He has hosted sports engagements in Turi and encouraged the youth to register as voters, framing civic participation as a pathway to change.

Growing Discontent With the Incumbent

Mwangi’s rising profile comes at a time when locals increasingly express frustration with current MP Kimani Kuria, accusing him of failing to deliver on various infrastructure and development promises made during the 2022 campaigns.

“He has not delivered, it was all empty promises,” said Justus Kariuki, a trader.

“We don’t see him here. We want a leader who is on the ground,” added Nancy Njeri, a vegetable vendor in Marioshoni.

Mwangi’s unique blend of grassroots immersion, youth appeal, and national-level policy experience appears to be reshaping the political conversation in Molo.

Wakili Dann Mwangi shares a light moment with choir members during a church service in November 2025. /FB

With his growing grassroots appeal and constant presence on the ground, Mwangi is increasingly viewed as the man to beat in Molo ahead of 2027.

Mwangi has also taken part in numerous fundraising initiatives across the constituency, supporting efforts to build churches, improve community facilities and advance local infrastructure projects. His presence at these events, often called upon by clergy, youth groups and community leaders has reinforced his image as a leader willing to invest time and resources in strengthening the social fabric of Molo. “He is always on the ground with us, not just talking but helping to mobilise support for our community projects,” said Faith Nyambura, a church leader, “We feel seen and supported in a way we haven’t experienced before.”

Wakili Dann Mwangi during a fundraising event in Molo, contributing to efforts to build and improve local church facilities. FB.

While analysts caution that the constituency remains competitive and unpredictable, many residents say the young lawyer has already injected a sense of urgency, visibility, and credible leadership into the race.