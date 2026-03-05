Matiang’i to address Chatham House in London from 5pm

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Jubilee Party presidential candidate Dr Fred Matiang’i is set to address the prestigious Chatham House policy institute in London on Wednesday evening, joining a distinguished list of Kenyan leaders who have spoken at the global forum.
Matiang’i will speak from 5pm at the institute, which is widely regarded as one of the world’s most respected platforms for discussions on international affairs, diplomacy and global policy.
Founded in 1920 after the First World War, Chatham House—officially known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs—has over the decades hosted presidents, prime ministers, scholars and policymakers from around the world, providing a forum for dialogue on pressing global challenges.
Kenya also has a notable historical connection with the institution. One of the earliest and most prominent Kenyan leaders to address Chatham House was independence-era politician Tom Mboya, who spoke there in the early 1960s as Kenya prepared for self-rule.
In more recent years, other Kenyan leaders who have appeared at the institute include former President Uhuru Kenyatta, opposition leader Raila Odinga and President William Ruto.
Matiang’i’s address places him among Kenyan figures who have used the platform to articulate the country’s perspectives on governance, development and international relations before a global audience.
Chatham House events typically bring together diplomats, academics, policy experts and international media, making them an important space for shaping global policy conversations.