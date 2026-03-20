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Gachagua, Kioni meeting signals realignment in Mt Kenya and United opposition politics.

In his statement on his social media accounts, Kioni termed the engagement as “candid” and focused on restoring economic stability and improving governance.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 20 – Jubilee Party Deputy Leader Jeremiah Kioni and Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) meet on Friday to discuss what has been described as ‘pressing national challenges facing Kenya.’

In a statement on his social media accounts, Kioni termed the engagement as “candid” and focused on restoring economic stability and improving governance.

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According to Jioni, the meeting which was attended by former Head of Public Service Francis Kimemia discussed the current state of the country and expressed concern over what he called a growing disconnect between leaders and citizens.

“It is evident that our country stands at a critical crossroads, and decisive, people-centered leadership is no longer optional,” Kioni said in the statement.

He added that the talks focused on the need to build a “united, inclusive, and pragmatic path” toward addressing the country’s challenges, including economic difficulties and governance concerns.

The Jubilee Deputy Party Leader emphasized the need for courage, honesty, and renewed commitment among leaders to address citizens’ concerns.

The meeting to many political observers would be further proof that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is working with the United Alternative Government Alliance to deny his successor President William Ruto a second when elections are held in 2027.

The country has over the past weeks been engaged in an ongoing public debate over the state of the economy, leadership and governance.

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