‘False, unauthorized, and misleading’: Jubilee denies Ichaweri meeting with Gen Zs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — The Jubilee Party has dismissed reports circulating online about a planned Gen-Z meeting at the Ichaweri home of Party Leader and former President Uhuru Kenyatta in Gatundu.

In an official statement, the party described the claims as “false, unauthorized, and misleading,” stating they do not reflect the position or involvement of either the Party Leader or the Jubilee Party.

“The Party categorically states that no such event exists,” said Jubilee Party Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta.

He emphasized that all official communications concerning the Party Leader are issued exclusively through the verified Office of the 4th President of Kenya and the official Jubilee Party communication channels.

The party cautioned the public against relying on unverified information circulating outside these platforms, urging Kenyans to treat such claims with caution and verify them accordingly.

Jubilee further reassured members and supporters that it remains committed to structured and legitimate youth engagement through established forums, including the Party Youth League.

“We remain firmly committed to empowering Millennials and Gen-Z as key stakeholders in the nation’s present, into the 2027 elections and beyond,” the party said.