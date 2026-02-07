Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Retired President and Jubilee Party Leader Uhuru Kenyatta during the party's NDC on Friday, Sep 26, 2026 in Nairobi.

NATIONAL NEWS

‘False, unauthorized, and misleading’: Jubilee denies Ichaweri meeting with Gen Zs

Jubilee Party dismisses reports of a planned Gen-Z meeting at former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Ichaweri home, terming the claims false and unauthorized.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 — The Jubilee Party has dismissed reports circulating online about a planned Gen-Z meeting at the Ichaweri home of Party Leader and former President Uhuru Kenyatta in Gatundu.

In an official statement, the party described the claims as “false, unauthorized, and misleading,” stating they do not reflect the position or involvement of either the Party Leader or the Jubilee Party.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Party categorically states that no such event exists,” said Jubilee Party Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta.

He emphasized that all official communications concerning the Party Leader are issued exclusively through the verified Office of the 4th President of Kenya and the official Jubilee Party communication channels.

The party cautioned the public against relying on unverified information circulating outside these platforms, urging Kenyans to treat such claims with caution and verify them accordingly.

Jubilee further reassured members and supporters that it remains committed to structured and legitimate youth engagement through established forums, including the Party Youth League.

“We remain firmly committed to empowering Millennials and Gen-Z as key stakeholders in the nation’s present, into the 2027 elections and beyond,” the party said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

NACADA Seizes Massive Cannabis Cache in Naivasha, Vows War on Kingpins

NAIVASHA, Kenya Feb 7 – In a significant blow to narcotics distribution networks in the region, a multi-agency security team led by the National...

2 hours ago

Haiti Mission

Kenya to begin drawdown in Haiti as Gang Suppression Force takes over

Kenya is set to reduce its police deployment in Haiti after completing its stabilization mandate, handing over to the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force to...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS moves to calm fears over reported gang rampage

NPS assures Kenyans security is under control after reported gang attacks in Mombasa, Kilifi and Siaya, with several suspects arrested.

5 hours ago

Africa

Rwanda warns against Valentine’s cash bouquets citing damage of banknotes

Rwanda and Kenya central banks warn against using banknotes in Valentine’s cash bouquets, saying folding and gluing currency is illegal and costly.

6 hours ago

Top stories

PS Oluga reviews SHA Systems as Government Pushes Patient-Centred Care

PS Oluga reassured patients and caregivers that measures have been put in place to ensure administrative processes do not impede access to treatment, emphasising...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt designates 13 individuals under UN terror decree, orders immediate asset freeze

The Financial Reporting Centre has designated 13 individuals under targeted financial sanctions for terrorism financing, ordering asset freezes under UNSCR 1373.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Immigration Service responds to temporary passport booklet shortage

The State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services addresses temporary unavailability of A and B Series passports on eCitizen portal, assuring prompt processing.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI hosts anti-money laundering sensitisation seminar to curb terror, financial crime

The DCI hosts senior officer seminars in Mombasa and Nakuru to strengthen Kenya’s fight against money laundering, terrorism financing, and FATF grey listing.

23 hours ago