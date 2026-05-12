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Wilson Kigwa to fly Jubilee Party flag in Ol Kalou poll

The Party reaffirmed their commitment to protect and advance the legacy of service, development, and people centered leadership.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – The Jubilee Party has unveiled Wilson Kigwa as the flag-bearer in the forthcoming Ol Kalou Constituency By-election in July 16, 2026.

Secretary-General Richard Ole Kenta said the decision was reached following a consultative meeting between the National Elections Board and other aspirants.

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“The party expressed their confidence and readiness to engage the people of Ol Kalou with a message of hope, development, unity, and accountable leadership,” he added that, “the party leadership, grassroots structures, and supporters will camp in the constituency to vigorously campaign for Wilson Kigwa.”

The seat fell vacant after the passing of David Njuguna on 29th of March 2026 while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital. The legislator served as a parliamentarian for three terms since 2013 when he was elected on a Jubilee Coalition ticket.

The Party reaffirmed their commitment to protect and advance the legacy of service, development, and people centered leadership.

Kigwa now joins Samuel Muchina of the United Democratic Alliance and Sammy Ngotho of the Democracy for the Citizens Party as they await clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

By Spencer Walela

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