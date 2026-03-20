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Molo parliamentary aspirant Dann Mwangi with local muslims when he joined them for Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations. He donated food and other items to the local muslim community. /March 20, 2026.

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Molo MP Aspirant Dann Mwangi Joins Local Muslims for Eid Celebrations, Donates Food

Mwangi donated food and other items to the community as part of the festivities, emphasising unity and compassion.

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MOLO, Kenya March 20 – Molo parliamentary aspirant and lawyer Dann Mwangi on Friday joined Muslim faithful in Molo to mark Idd-Ul-Fitr celebrations at the Jamia Mosque.

Mwangi, who is also the Jubilee Party Executive Director, donated food and other items to the community as part of the festivities, emphasising unity and compassion.

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“Eid Mubarak to our Muslim brothers and sisters. Glad to engage with the Muslim community in Molo at the Jamia Mosque, where we shared sadaka and reflected on the values of compassion and unity,” he said.

He added that residents of Molo uphold religious tolerance, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence among all communities.

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