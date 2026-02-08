Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Farouk, alongside Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo, urged the pastoralist community to remain firmly aligned with the ruling party by backing Tubi Mohamed Tubi/Abdi Guyo

NATIONAL NEWS

Farouk Kibet leads UDA campaigns ahead of Isiolo South by-election

Farouk Kibet leads Kenya Kwanza campaigns for UDA’s Tubi Mohamed Tubi in the Isiolo South by-election, as a sibling rivalry with Jubilee-backed Bina Mohamed intensifies.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 — President William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet on Saturday led Kenya Kwanza-allied leaders in campaigns for the UDA candidate in the forthcoming Isiolo South parliamentary by-election, amid bitter sibling rivalry.

The United Democratic Alliance candidate Tubi Mohamed Tubi is facing off against his sister Bina Mohamed, who declared her candidacy under the Jubilee Party ticket, contesting what local elders described as a consensus-driven process that sentled on Mohamed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the weekend rallies in Garbatulla and Kinna towns, Farouk, alongside Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo, urged the pastoralist community to remain firmly aligned with the ruling party by backing Tubi Mohamed Tubi.

UDA legislators Mwengi Mutuse and Japheth Nyakundi criticised former President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of backing Bina and deepening divisions within the late MP’s family.

Hassan described the sibling rivalry as unfortunate and called on local elders to persuade Bina to step aside to avoid splitting votes.

Bidu’s son, daughter face off in proxy war between UDA and Jubilee in Isiolo

The Kenya Kwanza leaders later attended a fundraising drive at Algani Girls Secondary School in support of infrastructure development.

The by-election slotted for February 26 follows the death of area MP Mohamed Tubi Bidu in November while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital. The late legislator, elected on a Jubilee Party ticket in 2022, was serving his first term.

The sibling contest was reportedly fuelled by internal family disagreements over succession and which branch of the late MP’s family should carry forward his political legacy.

With Jubilee keen to defend its turf and UDA seeking to expand its foothold in northern Kenya, the Isiolo South by-election has evolved into a proxy battle between President William Ruto and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political camps ahead of the 2027 general election cycle.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Junet mocks Kalonzo over ‘unprocedural’ Azimio changes amid outcry over delayed gazettement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 — Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has accused the Azimio Council of violating the coalition’s founding legal framework in implementing...

19 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Verify’: Mudavadi warns youth against unsafe overseas jobs amid Ukraine war casualties

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi warns Kenyan youth to verify overseas job offers through official government channels amid rising cases of trafficking and unsafe recruitment,...

52 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Ignorance of the law’: Caroli slams move to block gazettement of Azimio changes

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi criticises alleged instructions to block gazettement of the coalition’s leadership changes, insisting the legal process remains valid.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo accuses State House of blocking gazettement of Azimio leadership changes

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka accuses State House of interfering with the gazettement of Azimio coalition’s new leadership, saying the move undermines Kenya’s multiparty democracy.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘False, unauthorized, and misleading’: Jubilee denies Ichaweri meeting with Gen Zs

Jubilee Party dismisses reports of a planned Gen-Z meeting at former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Ichaweri home, terming the claims false and unauthorized.

21 hours ago

Haiti Mission

Kenya to begin drawdown in Haiti as Gang Suppression Force takes over

Kenya is set to reduce its police deployment in Haiti after completing its stabilization mandate, handing over to the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force to...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM disowns Oketch Salah’s tours, cautions grassroots structures

ODM distances itself from businessman Oketch Salah, saying his statements do not represent the party amid grassroots tours.

1 day ago

Top stories

Oburu rebukes Sifuna over legitimacy claim amid widening rift in ODM

ODM leader Oburu Oginga accuses Secretary General Edwin Sifuna of misrepresenting party positions, highlighting internal rifts ahead of 2027 elections.

2 days ago