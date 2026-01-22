Connect with us

Kioni hails Uhuru, Raila role in defending Jubilee Party from Govt-Backed Faction

“At the height of all the confusion that we had, Raila Amolo Odinga who is not a Jubilee member, came to the Jubilee office and sat on my chair to encourage me to continue with the fight,” Kioni stated.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni has paid tribute to former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the late ODM leader Raila Odinga for their role in safeguarding the party during a prolonged leadership dispute.

Speaking after his appointment as Jubilee Party’s second Deputy Party Leader, Kioni said the support from Kenyatta and Odinga was critical in resisting what he described as efforts by a government-backed faction to seize control of the former ruling party.

“I want to thank party leader, former head of state because that battle that he went through up to where we are would not have been possible without him supporting us.”

“I want to thank the media. You were with us here throughout other than just listening to what I was going to say. You were also a source of encouragement because there is no one single time you came and harassed me. Even when we would get late trying to think of uh what to do with the issues that were before us, you’ve been patient with me,” he said.

Kioni recalled that the dispute had at one point escalated to dramatic scenes, including an incident where Raila Odinga staged a sit-in at Jubilee Party headquarters after a rival faction attempted to take over the party offices.

“At the height of all the confusion that we had, Raila Amolo Odinga who is not a Jubilee member, came to the Jubilee office and sat on my chair to encourage me to continue with the fight.”

“He also helped me to deal the goons that have been sent to us by those who are fighting us and those who are still fighting us who are members of Jubilee and I wish ODM well. I know what they are going through and it is not a good thing for this country for a party the size of ODM to be in the state that they are in,” he noted.

On his new role, Kioni acknowledged the scale of the task ahead, saying he faces a demanding assignment alongside first Deputy Party Leader and 2027 presidential aspirant Fred Matiang’i.

Former Narok North MP Richard Ole Kenta is the new Secretary General.

Lawyer Dann Mwangi has been named the former ruling Party’s Executive Director.

Former Education CAS Zack Kinuthia is the deputy SG. Former Muranga Senator Kembi Gitura was named Director of Elections.

