Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

SHA will align overseas treatment services with interventions identified by the Benefits Package and Tariffs Advisory Panel (BPTAP) under Legal Notice No. 5044, ensuring that it contracts abroad only procedures unavailable locally/FILE

Capital Health

SHA invites overseas healthcare providers to offer specialized treatments under SHIF

The contracting process covers evaluation, treatment, accommodation, patient transfers, and post-treatment care, with Expressions of Interest (EOI) due within 14 days of publication.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – The Social Health Authority (SHA) has opened the door for licensed overseas healthcare providers to deliver highly specialized medical treatments unavailable in Kenya.

The onboarding of the facilities seeks to expand healthcare access for beneficiaries under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) and the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF) for the 2025–2026 period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The contracting process covers evaluation, treatment, accommodation, patient transfers, and post-treatment care, with Expressions of Interest (EOI) due within 14 days of publication.

“The Authority is seeking overseas healthcare providers with demonstrated capacity to deliver medical interventions not readily available in the country,” SHA said in the invitation notice.

“The services will cover everything from laboratory investigations and imaging to treatment, accommodation, transfers, and post-discharge care.”

The initiative is anchored under the Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF) and the Public Finance Management Act (Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund) Regulations, Legal Notice 195 of 2024, which mandate SHA to administer and manage the POMSF.

SHA will align overseas treatment services with interventions identified by the Benefits Package and Tariffs Advisory Panel (BPTAP) under Legal Notice No. 5044, ensuring that it contracts abroad only procedures unavailable locally.

POMSF beneficiaries may access additional specialized treatments upon referral, with costs negotiated directly between SHA and the overseas healthcare provider.

Eligible healthcare providers must submit proof of registration, a valid Power of Attorney authorizing the signatory, and a detailed price list for the services offered, in line with SHA guidelines.

The move is part of SHA’s broader mandate to ensure Kenyans requiring advanced medical procedures can access timely, quality treatment beyond national borders.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Govt hands over refurbished Gatundu Level V Hospital to Kiambu County

Ministry of Health hands over refurbished Gatundu Level 5 Hospital to Kiambu County, boosting healthcare delivery under the Universal Health Coverage agenda.

December 9, 2025

Capital Health

Govt assures public on data privacy in new USD1.6bn health deal

Kenya has reassured the public that no personal health data will be shared under its new USD 1.6 billion Health Cooperation Framework with the...

December 5, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

‘If they could rise, so can Kenya’: Ruto says Kenya on path to match Asian Tigers

President William Ruto delivers the 2025 State of the Nation Address, outlining Kenya’s path to developed economy status with reforms in healthcare, education, housing,...

November 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says Kenya doing well, tells off ‘high priests of eternal pessimism’

President William Ruto delivers the 2025 State of the Nation Address, highlighting Kenya’s economic recovery, enhanced cancer treatment package, education expansion, and ambitious housing...

November 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises Sh800,000 cancer package under SHA from December 1

President William Ruto has announced an increase of the cancer treatment benefits package from Sh550,000 to Sh800,000 under the Social Health Authority, effective December...

November 20, 2025

Capital Health

WHO donates ambulances to boost Kenya’s healthcare

The equipment has been allocated to seven national referral hospitals and the National Emergency Response Centre, with additional ambulances headed to Elgeyo Marakwet, Marsabit,...

November 19, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt pledges Sh200mn for Nzamba Kitonga Memorial Hospital in Kitui

The government has committed Sh200 million to build the Nzamba Kitonga Memorial Hospital in Mutito, Kitui County, honouring the late Senior Counsel who chaired...

November 14, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Catholic Bishops warn of crisis as NHIF, SHA arrears cripple Mission Hospitals

Catholic bishops have warned that billions in unpaid NHIF and SHA arrears are crippling mission hospitals across Kenya, urging the government to fast-track payments...

November 13, 2025