Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The equipment was officially handed over during a ceremony held on Thursday morning and led by the County Chief Officer for Health, Dr. Susan Mary Anyienda/KNA

Capital Health

Vihiga Referral Hospital receives new dialysis machines to boost renal care services

Vihiga Teaching and Referral Hospital has received new dialysis machines and medical consumables from NEUSOFT Company to improve renal care services, reduce patient waiting times, and enhance healthcare delivery.

Published

VIHIGA, Kenya, May 23 — Vihiga Teaching and Referral Hospital has received new dialysis machines and consumables from NEUSOFT Company in a move aimed at enhancing renal care services and reducing long waiting times for patients seeking dialysis treatment.

The equipment was officially handed over during a ceremony held on Thursday morning and led by the County Chief Officer for Health, Dr. Susan Mary Anyienda.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking during the event, Dr. Anyienda said the additional machines would strengthen service delivery at the hospital’s renal unit by easing congestion and ensuring patients receive timely dialysis treatment.

She noted that the county government remains committed to improving healthcare services and enhancing the well-being of residents through continued investment in medical infrastructure and equipment.

The handover ceremony was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of Vihiga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Titus Mumia, the Head of Clinical Services, and the Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr. Collins Masika, among other health officials.

Relief

Hospital CEO Titus Mumia welcomed the support, describing the new machines as a major relief to both patients and healthcare workers. He said the equipment would significantly improve access to dialysis services and contribute to better health outcomes for patients suffering from kidney-related illnesses.

Mumia also highlighted the acquisition of a modern laparoscopic tower for specialized surgeries, terming it a major milestone in the hospital’s efforts to improve healthcare delivery under the leadership of the county health department.

He reaffirmed the hospital management’s commitment to strengthening service delivery through improved equipment, timely procurement of medical supplies, and enhanced patient care systems.

“We are focused on ensuring residents of Vihiga County access quality and reliable medical services closer to home,” he said.

Residents have welcomed the ongoing improvements at the facility, expressing optimism that the increase in dialysis machines and introduction of modern surgical equipment will reduce the burden on patients who previously endured long waiting periods or sought treatment in neighboring counties.

Some residents, however, called for continued investment in the health sector, particularly in acquiring advanced diagnostic equipment such as an MRI machine and increasing the hospital’s budget allocation to further improve healthcare services.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kisumu Mental Health Expo pushes for greater awareness, early screening and community support

Mental health professionals, county officials, and fitness advocates are attending the Kisumu Mental Wellness Walk and Expo to promote awareness, early screening, and community...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

What is Hantavirus? WHO explains rare rodent-borne disease with fatality rate up to 50pc

WHO has released updated guidance on hantavirus, a rodent-borne disease that can cause severe respiratory and kidney complications, with fatality rates reaching up to...

May 8, 2026

Capital Health

Pregnant women urged to attend regular prenatal clinics to detect complications early

Doctors in Mombasa urge pregnant women to attend regular prenatal clinics to detect complications early and ensure healthy fetal development.

May 3, 2026

Capital Health

Flower chemicals fuel surge in ENT infections in Naivasha

The increase has been linked to chemical exposure, cold conditions and poor sanitation around Lake Naivasha.

May 3, 2026

Kenya

Atwoli says all is set for Labour Day fete in Vihiga

“There are those who have alleged favouritism in the choice of Vihiga, claiming it is where I hail from. I want them to know...

April 30, 2026

Top stories

Court Grants 14-Day Detention for Two Men Held With Illegal Firearm in Vihiga

In a statement, the DCI said Evans Otieno Ongere and Abel Onyango Owuor were presented before the Principal Magistrate’s Court in Vihiga, where detectives...

April 28, 2026

Capital Health

WHO-led Big Catch-Up Vaccine Campaign delivers 100 million doses to children globally

WHO, UNICEF and Gavi say over 100 million vaccine doses have been delivered under the Big Catch-Up initiative, reaching millions of zero-dose children worldwide...

April 24, 2026

Sports

KNCCI, Ministry of Youth Affairs partner in NYOTA programme to boost youth employability

KNCCI and the Ministry of Youth Affairs have launched a strategic NYOTA Programme partnership targeting 130,000 youth through structured workplace placements across Kenya.

April 24, 2026