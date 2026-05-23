Vihiga Referral Hospital receives new dialysis machines to boost renal care services

VIHIGA, Kenya, May 23 — Vihiga Teaching and Referral Hospital has received new dialysis machines and consumables from NEUSOFT Company in a move aimed at enhancing renal care services and reducing long waiting times for patients seeking dialysis treatment.

The equipment was officially handed over during a ceremony held on Thursday morning and led by the County Chief Officer for Health, Dr. Susan Mary Anyienda.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Anyienda said the additional machines would strengthen service delivery at the hospital’s renal unit by easing congestion and ensuring patients receive timely dialysis treatment.

She noted that the county government remains committed to improving healthcare services and enhancing the well-being of residents through continued investment in medical infrastructure and equipment.

The handover ceremony was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of Vihiga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Titus Mumia, the Head of Clinical Services, and the Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr. Collins Masika, among other health officials.

Relief

Hospital CEO Titus Mumia welcomed the support, describing the new machines as a major relief to both patients and healthcare workers. He said the equipment would significantly improve access to dialysis services and contribute to better health outcomes for patients suffering from kidney-related illnesses.

Mumia also highlighted the acquisition of a modern laparoscopic tower for specialized surgeries, terming it a major milestone in the hospital’s efforts to improve healthcare delivery under the leadership of the county health department.

He reaffirmed the hospital management’s commitment to strengthening service delivery through improved equipment, timely procurement of medical supplies, and enhanced patient care systems.

“We are focused on ensuring residents of Vihiga County access quality and reliable medical services closer to home,” he said.

Residents have welcomed the ongoing improvements at the facility, expressing optimism that the increase in dialysis machines and introduction of modern surgical equipment will reduce the burden on patients who previously endured long waiting periods or sought treatment in neighboring counties.

Some residents, however, called for continued investment in the health sector, particularly in acquiring advanced diagnostic equipment such as an MRI machine and increasing the hospital’s budget allocation to further improve healthcare services.