Flower chemicals fuel surge in ENT infections in Naivasha

NAIVASHA, Kenya, May 3 — A sharp increase in cases of ear, nose and throat (ENT) infections in Naivasha among flower farmworkers and children has been attributed to exposure to agro-chemicals and cold.

The increase has been linked to chemical exposure, cold conditions and poor sanitation around Lake Naivasha.

The concern was raised by specialist during the official opening of the Rift View Specialist Centre in Naivasha, a one-stop facility bringing together specialists and consultants across multiple medical disciplines.

According to Rift View Specialist Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Dr Jonah Manjari, an ENT specialist, the prevalence of ENT infections in Naivasha was disproportionately high among flower farm workers, owing to prolonged exposure to agricultural chemicals used on the town’s numerous horticultural farms.

“The chemicals used in the farms, plus the cold from the neighbouring Nyandarua highlands, have an effect, and children are presenting with snoring caused by inflammation of the adenoids and tonsils,” said Dr Manjari.

He added that dusty conditions and dampness around Lake Naivasha compounded the problem, particularly for children who are the most vulnerable group.

On her part a dentist Dr Gladys Maina raised concern over the high incidence of dental fluorosis in Naivasha and surrounding areas, caused by elevated fluoride levels in local water sources.

Kenya’s Ministry of Health has previously identified the Great Rift Valley as one of the country’s most affected regions for fluorosis, with fluoride concentrations in some areas far exceeding the World Health Organisation’s recommended limit.

“There is a menace of fluorosis in Naivasha and surrounding areas simply because there is a lot of fluoride in the water, and this problem is now escalating to areas beyond Naivasha,” Dr Maina warned.

Facility Chairman, Dr Daniel Somba, a radiologist, said for years Naivasha residents had been compelled to travel to Nairobi or Nakuru for specialist treatment, a pattern that delayed diagnosis and worsened outcomes.

Kenya faces a severe specialist health workforce deficit, with the country recording fewer than five specialists per 100,000 people against a WHO benchmark of 23 per 100,000, according to health sector data.

“It is easier to bring a surgeon here to see 100 patients than to take 100 patients to Nairobi, that is why we brought a state-of-the-art facility and all specialists to Naivasha,” said Dr Somba.

He noted that the centre was already receiving referrals, significantly reducing the turnaround time for complex diagnoses.

He says plans were under way to install an MRI machine, a facility largely absent from public and private health infrastructure that will help to expand the range of services available locally.