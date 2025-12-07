Connect with us

ROAD CARNAGE

7 dead as PSV van collides with a truck near Voi town

Seven people have died in a head-on collision between a PSV and a truck along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway in Miasenyi, near Voi town, with several others injured and NTSA launching an investigation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – Seven people have died in a tragic road accident involving a public service vehicle (PSV) and a truck in Miasenyi, about 50km southeast of Voi town, along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway.

Police said several other passengers sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi.

The crash occurred at around 4am on Sunday when the PSV, travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa, collided head-on with a lorry heading in the opposite direction.

Preliminary findings indicate that the PSV was attempting to overtake another vehicle at the time of the collision. The PSV driver is among the dead.

Probe launched

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) confirmed the incident and conveyed condolences to the affected families.

“A tragic road crash involving a public service vehicle and a commercial vehicle has occurred on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway. Sadly, fatalities have been recorded, and several passengers have sustained injuries,” NTSA said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and friends and wish those receiving medical attention a full and speedy recovery.”

NTSA said it deployed a team of road safety auditors and inspectors to the scene to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

The agency added that Kinatwa Sacco, the operator of the PSV, is cooperating with authorities.

The agency urged all drivers—public service, commercial, and private—to exercise maximum caution on the roads, especially during the festive season.

NTSA reminded motorists to adhere to speed limits, overtake responsibly, take rest breaks when fatigued, and remain alert at all times, stressing the need for shared responsibility in preventing further loss of life.

