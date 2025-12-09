Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

According to witnesses, a gang of five men confronted the victim moments after he exited the bank, seized the cash, and attempted to flee on foot/FILE

crime

2 suspected robbers shot dead in dramatic chase along Nairobi’s Moi Avenue

Two suspected robbers shot dead by police in Nairobi’s Moi Avenue after a man was robbed; authorities launch manhunt for remaining suspects.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — Police on Tuesday shot and killed two suspected robbers following a dramatic midday chase along Moi Avenue after a man was attacked and robbed of an undisclosed sum shortly after leaving a bank.

According to witnesses, a gang of five men confronted the victim moments after he exited the bank, seized the cash, and attempted to flee on foot.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Patrol officers were quickly alerted and engaged the suspects, fatally shooting two of them while three others escaped. Police believe one of the escapees sustained gunshot injuries.

Central OCPD Stephene Nyakombo confirmed the incident, saying a manhunt has been launched for the remaining suspects.

He added that security operations in the Central Business District (CBD) have been intensified to curb the rising trend of similar robberies.

Officers were forced to lob tear gas to disperse large crowds that had gathered at the scene before removing the bodies to the mortuary for autopsy.

Tuesday’s incident is the latest in a growing pattern of daylight robberies around the Moi Avenue–National Archives area.

On November 13, an Embassava Matatu Sacco official was attacked and robbed of Sh500,000 shortly after withdrawing cash from Equity Bank’s Moi Avenue branch.

The victim reported that while walking toward Kenneth Matiba Road, a group of about ten men, who had reportedly been following him, assaulted him and stole the cash along with his mobile phone.

Police say this was the second similar case reported in the area in November, with another man earlier losing a comparable amount in a related incident.

Detectives suspect that some of these robberies involve collusion between criminals and individuals with access to information inside banks or workplaces where cash is withdrawn.

Investigations into Tuesday’s incident are ongoing.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt invites memoranda on policy framework to regulate worship centres

Kenyans invited to participate in public forums on the Religious Organizations Policy and Bill 2024 to provide input on reforms to faith-based institutions.

7 minutes ago

County News

Nairobi’s Eastlands community receives 2 buses to support income generation

SHOFCO donates two buses to Nairobi Eastlands, empowering communities through income-generation, youth employment, and affordable transport services.

18 minutes ago

Sustainability Watch

Why cutting emissions will unlock trillions in global GDP, stop millions from dying

UNEP’s GEO-7 report reveals urgent environmental risks but says global transformations could add trillions in GDP, save lives and lift millions from poverty.

25 minutes ago

Capital Health

Kenya tobacco control model draws Namibia for study tour

Kenya continues to lead the region in tobacco control, drawing a high-level delegation from Namibia to Nairobi for a study tour.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya, China hold high-level security review on bilateral projects

PS Raymond Omollo and a Chinese delegation review security measures for Kenya–China projects and safety of Chinese workers in ongoing bilateral initiatives.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Betty Bayo’s Family Alleges Foul Play, Seeks DPP-Ordered Inquiry

The family contends that the circumstances surrounding Bayo’s passing raise serious questions.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo Urges Public Service Collaboration During PBORA Rebranding Launch

Omollo described the launch as a symbolic “rebirth” of the Authority and a renewed commitment to transparency and professionalism.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto: New Tsavo Rhino Sanctuary to Attract High-Paying Tourists, Fund Wildlife Protection

President Ruto issued the order during the launch of the Tsavo West Rhino Sanctuary in Ngulia, Taita Taveta County.

2 hours ago