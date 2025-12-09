2 suspected robbers shot dead in dramatic chase along Nairobi’s Moi Avenue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — Police on Tuesday shot and killed two suspected robbers following a dramatic midday chase along Moi Avenue after a man was attacked and robbed of an undisclosed sum shortly after leaving a bank.

According to witnesses, a gang of five men confronted the victim moments after he exited the bank, seized the cash, and attempted to flee on foot.

Patrol officers were quickly alerted and engaged the suspects, fatally shooting two of them while three others escaped. Police believe one of the escapees sustained gunshot injuries.

Central OCPD Stephene Nyakombo confirmed the incident, saying a manhunt has been launched for the remaining suspects.

He added that security operations in the Central Business District (CBD) have been intensified to curb the rising trend of similar robberies.

Officers were forced to lob tear gas to disperse large crowds that had gathered at the scene before removing the bodies to the mortuary for autopsy.

Tuesday’s incident is the latest in a growing pattern of daylight robberies around the Moi Avenue–National Archives area.

On November 13, an Embassava Matatu Sacco official was attacked and robbed of Sh500,000 shortly after withdrawing cash from Equity Bank’s Moi Avenue branch.

The victim reported that while walking toward Kenneth Matiba Road, a group of about ten men, who had reportedly been following him, assaulted him and stole the cash along with his mobile phone.

Police say this was the second similar case reported in the area in November, with another man earlier losing a comparable amount in a related incident.

Detectives suspect that some of these robberies involve collusion between criminals and individuals with access to information inside banks or workplaces where cash is withdrawn.

Investigations into Tuesday’s incident are ongoing.