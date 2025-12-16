Connect with us

Murkomen confident proposed Command System will Boost Security in Major Cities and Border Areas

“The centrality of security in enabling this transformation cannot be overstated,” Murkomen said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the Cabinet’s decision underscores the central role of security in driving the national transformation agenda under President William Ruto’s Sh5 trillion mega-vision.

Speaking after Monday’s Cabinet meeting, Murkomen noted that the initiative is designed to modernise Kenya’s security framework by enabling seamless coordination and real-time intelligence sharing among all security agencies.

“Cognisant of this reality, the Cabinet approved the establishment of the National Integrated Security Command and Control System, which will seamlessly link all security agencies onto a single, integrated platform.”

According to the Interior CS, the state-of-the-art security infrastructure will facilitate real-time intelligence sharing, provide unified command, control, and coordination during incidents, and significantly enhance safety and security across border areas, key transport corridors, and major urban centres.

On December 15, 2025, the Cabinet gave its approval for the establishment of the National Integrated Security Command and Control System to modernise public safety infrastructure and strengthen coordinated national security responses.

“The system will replace the current obsolete platform with an integrated, technology-driven architecture linking security agencies and enabling real-time intelligence sharing and response. The initial deployment will prioritise major urban centres and corridors, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, and key border counties,” read a Cabinet brief to the media.

