Israel eyes bigger role in expanding global markets for Kenyan flower exports

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Israel is seeking to deepen its agricultural partnership with Kenya by leveraging its global trade networks and technological expertise to help expand international market access for Kenyan flowers, fresh produce and other agricultural exports.

Speaking during the ongoing International Flower Trade Exhibition (IFTEX) 2026 in Nairobi, Israeli Ambassador to Kenya Gideon Behar said the two countries have significant opportunities to collaborate in increasing exports of Kenyan agricultural products to global markets.

The exhibition, running from June 2 to 4 in Nairobi, has attracted more than 200 international exhibitors showcasing technology and innovation in East Africa’s multi-billion-shilling floriculture industry.

“Today we buy flowers mostly from Kenya, and there are direct flights from here. Israel is also a market for Kenyan flowers, pineapples and other agricultural products,” said Behar.

“I think that when it comes to opening markets, Israeli capabilities are very strong. We have extensive networks and excellent access to international markets. This is where we can work together to expand exports of Kenyan products to other destinations.”

The ambassador said Israel’s contribution extends beyond market access to technologies designed to improve efficiency across the agricultural value chain, including innovations that reduce packaging weight, extend shelf life and minimise losses during transportation.

According to Behar, such solutions can help Kenyan exporters remain competitive in global markets by ensuring products arrive in better condition while reducing logistics costs.

The envoy noted that Israeli expertise has played a significant role in modernising Kenya’s flower industry, particularly through greenhouse technologies that helped transform production from open-field cultivation to intensive greenhouse farming.

“Many of the greenhouses in Kenya were built using Israeli technology and expertise. This is what enabled Kenya to move from open-air flower cultivation to the intensive greenhouse-based production systems used today,” he said.

He added that Israel’s experience in agricultural production under arid and desert conditions could help Kenya strengthen resilience against climate change, particularly in dry regions such as Turkana and Marsabit.

Beyond private-sector partnerships, Behar highlighted growing government-to-government cooperation, noting that thousands of Kenyans have undergone agricultural training in Israel over the past decade.

“We do it every year. In just a few days, we will launch another training programme focusing on small ruminants, including goats and sheep,” he said.

The ambassador also pointed to the work of Israeli non-governmental organisations operating agricultural and aquaculture centres of excellence in Kenya, saying the initiatives are helping transfer knowledge and technology to local communities.

Israeli companies exhibiting at IFTEX showcased a range of innovations aimed at improving the competitiveness of Kenya’s flower exports.

Among them was Israeli firm Gadot Agro, which specialises in post-harvest flower treatment solutions designed to enhance quality and extend vase life after harvest.

Africa Regional Manager Hila Lati said the company has operated in Kenya for more than two decades, providing products and technical support to flower growers.

“Our products improve the quality of cut flowers and extend shelf life by the time they reach the end user,” she said, adding that the company also supports farms through training, audits and technical advisory services.

Another innovation on display was Cargolite packaging technology, developed to reduce flower damage during transportation while improving cargo efficiency.

According to Cargolite Chief Executive Officer John Kowarsky, rising air freight costs are placing increasing pressure on exporters, making logistics efficiency critical to the long-term sustainability of the industry.

“We have to find the most efficient ways of operating,” Kowarsky said, noting that improved packaging can help protect product quality and reduce losses throughout the supply chain.

Behar noted that some of the packaging solutions are manufactured locally in Kenya, creating additional economic opportunities and jobs while supporting the country’s export industry.

“All in all, we see a simple innovation that contributes significantly to Kenya’s flower business,” he said.