Govt hands over refurbished Gatundu Level V Hospital to Kiambu County

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 — The Ministry of Health has handed over the newly refurbished Gatundu Level V Hospital to the Kiambu County Government, marking a significant milestone in enhancing healthcare delivery under Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga presided over the handover reaffirming the government’s commitment to expanding equitable access to quality healthcare across the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, the hospital has undergone extensive upgrades over the past five years, including expansion of critical infrastructure.

The upgrades also included installation of modern medical equipment and overall enhancement of service capacity and efficiency.

Officials described the transformation as a comprehensive overhaul aimed at improving patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

The handover fulfills obligations outlined in a 2020 Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health, Kiambu County Government, and Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

Under the agreement, the national government pledged to modernize the facility before transitioning its management to the county.

During the ceremony, Dr. Oluga emphasized the importance of sustained investments in Kenya’s health system, highlighting that well-equipped facilities, sufficient human resources, and reliable financing mechanisms are essential to delivering quality healthcare without financial strain.

“This facility demonstrates our vision for a health sector where inputs [are] seen as investments, not expenses. It is part of our collective effort to ensure healthcare is not a burden, but a right for every Kenyan,” he said.