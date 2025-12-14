Agents from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), officers from the Serious Crime Unit, working in collaboration with the Commission for University Education stormed the fete and placed the institution's President and Board Members and two others in custody.

World CUE, DCI halt fake graduation ceremony in Changamwe Agents from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), officers from the Serious Crime Unit, working in collaboration with the Commission for University Education stormed the fete and placed the institution’s President and Board Members and two others in custody.







