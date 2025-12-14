CUE, DCI halt fake graduation ceremony in Changamwe

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – Police shutdown a graduation ceremony in Changamwe, Mombasa County after the institution was found to be illegally awarding academic degrees.
Agents from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), officers from the Serious Crime Unit, working in collaboration with the Commission for University Education stormed the fete and placed the institution’s President and Board Members and two others in custody.
The DCI says the organisers, linked to Menorah Training Institute and Dominion Mission Theological University Global—an institution reportedly based in Ghana—failed to produce mandatory accreditation documents from CUE.
“Preliminary investigations further revealed that Menorah Training Institute is registered with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) and is only authorised to offer courses up to diploma level,” the DCI said in a statement.
The graduation list indicates five individuals were to receive Master’s Degrees. 17 others would have ‘graduated’ with Degree Certificates—qualifications the institution is neither licensed nor authorised to award.
The suspects remain in police custody pending arraignment as investigations continue.
CUE is urging members of the public to verify the accreditation status of institutions before enrolling.