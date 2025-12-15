Connect with us

Africa

AUC chair bids farewell to Kenya’s Ambassador George Orina

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15-The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has bid farewell to Kenya’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, George Orina, marking the end of his tenure in Addis Ababa.

In a statement, the AUC Chairperson commended Ambassador Orina for his steadfast engagement in African Union deliberations and his significant contribution to the work of the Union.

He particularly lauded Orina’s leadership as Chair of the Permanent Representatives’ Committee (PRC) Subcommittee on Budgetary, Financial and Administrative Matters, describing his role as instrumental in advancing institutional reform, effective governance, and the AU’s vision of a peaceful, integrated and prosperous Africa.

“The Chairperson commended Ambassador Orina’s steadfast engagement in AU deliberations, notably his leadership as Chair of the PRC Subcommittee on Budgetary, Financial and Administrative Matters, and Kenya’s sustained contributions to advancing institutional reform, effective governance, and the vision of a peaceful, integrated and prosperous Africa,” AUC said.

Ambassador Orina’s departure from Addis Ababa comes following sweeping changes announced by President William Ruto in Kenya’s Foreign Service.

On August 15, State House confirmed new nominations and redeployments affecting 11 diplomatic stations worldwide, saying the reshuffle was aimed at optimizing performance and enhancing service delivery in line with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Under the changes, Ambassador Orina was redeployed to Dublin, Ireland.

He will be succeeded as Kenya’s envoy to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union by Ambassador Galma Mukhe Boru.

