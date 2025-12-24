25 Killed in Road Crashes Tuesday, 1,702 Violations flagged: NTSA

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 24- The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has reported that at least 25 people were killed in multiple road traffic accidents recorded across the country Tuesday, as travel surged ahead of the Christmas festivities, prompting renewed calls for caution among motorists and other road users.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, NTSA confirmed that 16 fatal crashes were recorded on December 23 alone, which led to 25 deaths.

The incidents were reported in Kakamega, Bungoma, Nakuru, Nyeri, Siaya, Kiambu, Nairobi, Machakos, Narok, Kisii, Turkana, and Uasin Gishu counties.

Most of the victims were pedestrians and passengers, each accounting for eight deaths, followed by motorcyclists (five), pillion passengers (three) and one driver, highlighting the vulnerability of road users during the festive rush.

“We regret to confirm that fatal road traffic crashes have been reported across various parts of the country.We extend condolences to bereaved families and wishing those injured a speedy recovery,” NTSA said.

As millions of Kenyans travel to celebrate Christmas, the authority said road safety remains its top priority, noting that all available resources have been deployed to curb reckless driving and reduce fatalities.

Over the past four days, multi-agency compliance operations involving traffic police and other enforcement agencies have identified 1,702 traffic violations involving commercial, public service and private vehicles.

According to NTSA, the most common offences include absence or malfunctioning speed limiters, drunk driving, operating unroadworthy vehicles, overloading, insurance violations, and operating without valid Road Service Licences (RSLs).

The crackdown has led to the arrest of 42 drivers, while 418 vehicles have been flagged as non-compliant and ordered off the road.

“As enforcement initiatives intensify, we urge drivers, passengers, motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists to exercise extreme caution, use the road responsibly and strictly adhere to traffic rules,” the authority said.

The warning comes amid heightened movement on major highways and rural roads as families travel for end-year festivities a period historically associated with a surge in road crashes.

NTSA has appealed to motorists to avoid speeding, drunk driving and overloading, warning that reckless behaviour during the festive season continues to cost lives, many of them innocent road users.

With Christmas travel expected to peak over the next few days, authorities say sustained vigilance by both enforcement agencies and road users will be critical in preventing further loss of life.

In his Christmas message,President William Ruto also addressed road safety, a recurring concern during the Christmas and New Year holidays when traffic volumes increase sharply across the country. He urged motorists and other road users to exercise care and responsibility to prevent avoidable accidents.

“Na kule barani, let’s drive carefully, avoid unnecessary losses,” he said.

The President’s message comes at a time when government agencies and law enforcement officers have intensified road safety campaigns to curb crashes and fatalities that often spike during the festive season.

Ruto expressed gratitude and goodwill to Kenyans, offering a warm note of appreciation and unity as the year comes to an end.

“Otherwise asanteni sana. Mungu awabariki. Nawapenda jameni,” he said.

The brief message was shared as Kenyans across the country marked Christmas through travel, family gatherings and religious celebrations, with authorities continuing to urge adherence to traffic rules and public safety guidelines.

On Tuesday, Roads and Transport, Davis Chirchir, urged Kenyans travelling during the festive season to prioritise road safety as they reunite with their loved ones.

Chirchir emphasised the need for travellers to use compliant and licensed Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) to minimise road accidents during the holiday period.

He also called on drivers and transport operators to take the lead in ensuring the safety of all road users.

“Even as we set up enforcement centres across various police stations in the country, let us all enforce safety as we drive,” Chirchir said.

The CS further urged motorists and passengers to cooperate with road safety enforcement officers, noting that their role is to facilitate safe and secure travel for all commuters.

He highlighted the importance of reporting road safety violations and hazards to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the National Police Service (NPS), stressing that road safety is a shared responsibility.