Trump says US plan to end Ukraine war not ‘final offer’ for Kyiv

WASHINGTON DC, Nov 23 – President Donald Trump has said a US plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war is not his “final offer” for Kyiv, after Ukrainian allies voiced concerns over proposals.

Earlier on Saturday, leaders from Europe, Canada and Japan said the plan had elements “essential for a just and lasting peace”, but would “require additional work”, citing concerns over border changes and caps on Ukraine’s army.

On Sunday, security officials from Britain, France, Germany, the US and Ukraine will meet in Geneva, Switzerland.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier warned Ukraine faced “one of the most difficult moments in our history” over US pressure to accept the plan seen as favourable to Moscow.

Trump has given Ukraine until 27 November to accept the 28-point plan, while Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said it could be the “basis” for a settlement.

When asked on Saturday whether the current draft plan was his final offer for Ukraine, Trump told reporters at the White House: “No, not my final offer.”

“One way or another we have to get it [the war] ended, so we’re working on it,” he added.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff will be among those taking part in talks in Geneva on Sunday. National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell will attend on the UK’s behalf.

Saturday’s joint statement at the G20 summit in South Africa was signed by the leaders of Canada, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, Germany and Norway. Two top EU officials were also among the signatories.

The statement said: “We believe therefore that the draft is a basis which will require additional work. We are ready to engage in order to ensure that a future peace is sustainable. We are clear on the principle that borders must not be changed by force.

“We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine’s armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack.”

It added: “The implementation of elements relating to the European Union and relating to Nato would need the consent of EU and Nato members respectively”.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who is at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, spoke to Zelensky on the phone on Saturday, followed by a call with Trump.

On the Trump call, a Downing Street spokesman said Sir Keir “relayed the discussions that have been taking place between Coalition of the Willing partners [Ukraine’s allies] in attendance at the G20 summit today”.

They added: “The leaders agreed their teams would work together on the 28-point US peace proposal in Geneva tomorrow. They agreed to speak again tomorrow.”

Sir Keir earlier said he was concerned about proposed caps on Ukraine’s military in the US plan, saying “it’s fundamental that Ukraine has to be able to defend itself if there’s a ceasefire”.

The widely leaked US peace plan proposes Ukrainian troops withdraw from the part of the eastern Donetsk region that they currently control, and de facto Russian control of Donetsk, as well as the neighbouring Luhansk region and the southern Crimea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

The plan also includes freezing the borders of Ukraine’s southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions along the current battle lines. Both regions are partially occupied by Russia.

The US draft would also limit Ukraine’s military to 600,000 personnel, with European fighter jets stationed in neighbouring Poland.

Kyiv would receive “reliable security guarantees”, the plan says, although no details have been given. The document says “it is expected” that Russia will not invade its neighbours and Nato will not expand further.

The plan also suggests Russia will be “reintegrated into the global economy”, through the lifting of sanctions and by inviting Russia to rejoin the G7 group of the world’s most powerful countries – making it the G8 again.