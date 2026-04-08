Wattanga Nominated Envoy to South Africa After Exit from KRA

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 8-Former Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga has been nominated as Kenya’s High Commissioner to South Africa in a fresh round of diplomatic appointments announced by President William Ruto.

In a statement from the Executive Office of the President on Wednesday, the Head of State effected a series of nominations and redeployments within the Foreign Service, citing the need to support succession planning and expand Kenya’s diplomatic footprint abroad.

Wattanga, who today exited the tax authority, has been nominated to head Kenya’s mission in Pretoria, South Africa, one of the country’s key diplomatic postings on the continent.

The changes also saw Dr. Julius Murori Mbijiwe nominated as Ambassador to the Holy See in Vatican City, while Ambassadors Irene Maswan and Judy Muthore Njau were redeployed as Deputy Heads of Mission in London, United Kingdom, and Brussels, Belgium/European Union respectively.

According to the statement signed by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, the nominations have been forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and approval in line with constitutional requirements on the appointment of State officers.

This comes barely hours after KRA Board announced a leadership change following the decision not to renew the contract of Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 8, the KRA Board, chaired by Ndiritu Muriithi, said Wattanga will proceed on terminal leave effective immediately, in line with his contract terms.

The Board commended Wattanga for his service, noting that he played a key role in advancing the Authority’s mandate during his tenure. It highlighted his contribution to organisational restructuring reforms within KRA, which it said strengthened operations.

“In the interim, the Board has appointed Dr. Lilian Nyawanda as the Acting Commissioner General, pending the recruitment of a substantive office holder through a competitive process,” the statement read.

Lilian Nyawanda currently serves as Commissioner of Customs and Border Control at KRA and will take over the role in an acting capacity as the search for a new Commissioner General begins.

The Authority reiterated its commitment to delivering on its mandate efficiently and in the public interest despite the leadership transition.

Nyawanda currently serves as Commissioner of Customs and Border Control and brings a wealth of experience in tax administration, compliance, and trade facilitation to her new role.

She joined KRA in 2003 as a Revenue Officer, where she handled customs clearance, revenue collection, and operational administration. Over the years, she rose through the ranks to her current position, overseeing import and export operations across the country.

In her appointment as Acting Commissioner General, she is expected to oversee the Kenya Revenue Authority’s operations, with a focus on enhancing revenue collection, facilitating trade, and strengthening enforcement of tax laws.

Nyawanda boasts over two decades of experience spanning tax administration, customs management, compliance, and international trade.