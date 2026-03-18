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Kenya hosts national rounds of Manfred Lachs Space Law Moot Court Competition

Over several rounds, students engaged in simulated court proceedings, showcasing legal research, advocacy and argumentation skills in the niche field of space law, an area gaining prominence globally as countries and private companies expand their activities in space.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18– Kenya Space Agency said on Wednesday it had concluded the national rounds of the prestigious Manfred Lachs Space Law Moot Court Competition, bringing together top university teams from across the country in a contest focused on space law and international legal practice.

The competition, organized in partnership with the Judiciary of Kenya, featured participants from leading institutions including University of Nairobi, Strathmore University, Mount Kenya University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology among others.

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Over several rounds, students engaged in simulated court proceedings, showcasing legal research, advocacy and argumentation skills in the niche field of space law, an area gaining prominence globally as countries and private companies expand their activities in space.

Strathmore University emerged as the overall winner, with Kabarak University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology taking first and second runners-up positions, respectively.

The three teams will represent Kenya at the Africa regional rounds set to be held in South Africa.

The regional winner will advance to the global finals during the International Astronautical Congress in Turkey, held alongside the annual colloquium of the International Institute of Space Law.

Individual honours were also awarded, with Hope Makena of Mount Kenya University named Best Female Oralist, while Emmanuel Kalama won the Best Male Oralist award.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, KSA Director General Hillary Kipkosgey said the competition plays a key role in developing a pipeline of legal professionals equipped to handle emerging issues in space governance.

He added that such initiatives are critical as Kenya seeks to strengthen its participation in the global space sector and build capacity in specialized areas of international law.

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