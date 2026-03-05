US asked Ukraine for help fighting Iranian drones, Zelensky says

KIEV, Mar 5 – The US has asked Ukraine for help defending Gulf allies against Iranian drones, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He said Ukraine’s partners had been reaching out and there had been “requests from the American side”. The Pentagon declined to comment.

Zelensky made clear Ukraine would help only on the condition that its own defence was not weakened and that there were diplomatic gains for Kyiv – suggesting, in particular, that Ukraine would be willing to swap its interceptor drones for more US Patriot air defences to protect against Russian ballistic missiles.

The war in the Middle East has raised fears Ukraine could suffer if its allies are distracted by the conflict.

“It is clear what their main request to Ukraine is,” Zelensky said on social media.

“Anyone who has faced Iranian strikes encounters a serious challenge – Shaheds, which are difficult to intercept without the proper expertise and adequate weapons.”

He added: “It is in our common interest to help people defend themselves and to restore stability in critically important supply routes.

“Partners are reaching out to Ukraine for assistance in defending against Shaheds – for expertise and practical support. There have also been requests from the American side.”

Ukraine has for years been subject to strikes by Russian-made Shahed drones – one-way unmanned aircraft based on an Iranian design.

The irony of the US asking for help has not been lost on Ukrainians who have suffered from US President Donald Trump’s erratic policy towards their defence against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The US has ceased direct military support under his administration but continues to provide vital intelligence that helps Ukraine both defend against drones and missiles, and strike targets deep within Russia.