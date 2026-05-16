African Legislators Commit to United Front on Climate and Methane Negotiations as Nairobi Forum Ends

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – African parliamentarians have committed to strengthening coordination among African legislatures, governments and regional institutions to advance a unified continental position in global climate and methane negotiations.

The legislators have insisted that international climate frameworks and financing mechanisms must reflect Africa’s development priorities, food security concerns and national realities.

The commitment was made at the conclusion of the two-day Regional Parliamentary Seminar on Climate Action and Methane Reduction held in Nairobi under the theme “African Parliaments for Climate Action: Reducing Methane, Promoting Development.”

The forum brought together lawmakers and parliamentary representatives from 21 African countries, including Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, Somalia, Mozambique and The Gambia, alongside development partners and climate institutions.

In a joint outcome statement issued Saturday, delegates stressed the need for Africa to speak with one voice in international climate processes, particularly as global discussions intensify around methane reduction targets and financing commitments.

The parliamentarians called for “enhanced dialogue among African parliaments, governments and regional institutions to promote a strong and united African voice in global climate and methane-related negotiations.”

Poverty eradication

They said global policy approaches and financing structures must fully account for Africa’s development agenda, poverty eradication efforts and food security needs.

The lawmakers further stressed that methane mitigation measures across the continent must not undermine sustainable development or livelihoods, especially in agriculture-dependent economies where millions rely on livestock production.

“Africa’s methane mitigation efforts have both adaptation and mitigation co-benefits and require adequate, predictable and accessible climate finance from developed countries,” the statement said.

The delegates also urged the fulfilment of the climate finance commitments agreed during COP29 and called for the operationalization of loss and damage funding to support vulnerable nations already experiencing severe climate impacts.

The seminar recognized methane as a potent greenhouse gas with significant short-term warming effects, noting that emissions from agriculture, waste and energy sectors continue to contribute to climate change while also affecting air quality and public health.

Participants, however, emphasized that reducing methane emissions also presents opportunities for innovation, resilience, improved productivity and locally adapted sustainable development solutions.

The parliamentarians pledged to strengthen cooperation among African legislatures through regional parliamentary networks and platforms to promote knowledge exchange and evidence-based policymaking on climate action.

They also highlighted the need for reliable climate data, technical expertise and affordable technologies to support methane reduction efforts across the continent.

The outcome statement specifically called for accelerated transfer of locally adaptable technologies, including low-emission livestock systems, biogas technologies, waste-to-energy solutions and methane measurement tools.

The lawmakers further reaffirmed the role of parliaments in shaping climate legislation, overseeing public expenditure, supporting enabling legal frameworks and facilitating dialogue among governments, scientists, civil society and local communities.

The forum was organized by the Parliament of Kenya and the Inter-Parliamentary Union in collaboration with Climate Parliament, the Climate Vulnerable Forum, the United Nations Environment Programme, Climate and Clean Air Coalition, International Livestock Research Institute, World Agroforestry Centre and the Stockholm Environment Institute.